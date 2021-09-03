Is calcium no longer absorbed into your body as it once was?

As we grow older, we want to keep our bodies as healthy as possible, but as the years go by, our body's ability to process and use the calcium it receives from what we eat and direct that calcium to the desired places decreases.

What is calcium?

Calcium is one of the most important minerals our body needs to build and maintain bone mass throughout our lives, especially when children are growing and during pregnancy/nursing.

Calcium is actually the most common mineral in the human body. Some 99% of calcium is found in the skeleton and teeth, and the remaining percentage is in the blood. Calcium has a mechanical and structural role in bone and tooth development, and also various bodily functions.

What happens when we lack calcium?

If our bodies can't properly utilize the calcium it receives, it becomes deficient, leading to a decrease in bone density. Once calcium isn't absorbed well or is released too soon, the body, which still needs it, will pull it from the bones. This leads to a decrease in bone density that causes falls and other injuries.

Decreased bone density is noticeable in menopausal women, when the hormone estrogen decreases and as a result, no longer protects the bone as before. This is what causes osteoporosis.

CAL-D-K from SupHerb offers a unique solution, with a triple combination that is complete nutrition for the bone and supports bone density.

It's the "new generation of calcium,” in contrast to older dietary supplements that weren't ideally absorbed by the body. The innovations in this area, which can be found in CAL-D-K, are the product of a study designed to allow each individual body to absorb calcium and utilize it in the best way.

CAL-D-K is a calcium product, which combines citrate-derived calcium with vitamin K2 and vitamin D. These are two important vitamins, each of which individually contributes to better bone density. Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium in our gut, while vitamin K2 is responsible for binding calcium to the bone by activating a protein called osteocalcin. Studies from recent years show that calcium combined with these two vitamins greatly improves the optimal assimilation of calcium in bones and helps us maintain bones even in old age.

In CAL-D-K, vitamin K2 comes in a natural derivative (in the form of MK-7), which has a faster absorption rate and all dosage components in the tablet comply with medical recommendations. This is the only product with this unique composition, which allows the body to optimally absorb calcium. The combination of calcium citrate, vitamin D3 and vitamin K2 provides bones with the complete nutrition necessary for maintaining optimal bone health.

Written in cooperation with Superherb