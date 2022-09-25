First baby born in Jewish New Year 5783 at Sheba Medical Center

The first baby that was born in the year 5783 was at Sheba Medical Center shortly after Rosh Hashanah began on Sunday.

The mother of the newborn is Natalie Peles, 24, from Ramat Gan. She gave birth to her first daughter at 19:13 and weighed 3.3 kilos.

"This is the most special and best gift we could have asked for for the New Year," Peles said. "And of course, I want to thank the medical team at Sheba for their help."

"This is the most special and best gift we could have asked for for the New Year." Natalie Peles

Other news about the hospital

Last Thursday, the Sheba Medical Center signed its first-ever medical innovation agreement with King Hamad American Mission Hospital (AMH) in Bahrain.

Earlier this month, the hospital was ranked among the world's smartest medical institutions, according to Newsweek’s “World’s Smartest Hospitals for 2023” list.

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

On the implementation of smart technology, the Israeli hospital ranked number 13.