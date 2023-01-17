The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Int'l Winnie the Pooh Day: How do stuffed toys aid early development?

Winnie the Pooh Day is celebrated every year on January 18, the birthday of the British author A.A. Milne (1882-1956), who wrote the book.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 04:29
Pooh with Tigger and Eeyore at the Shanghai Disney Resort in 2019. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pooh with Tigger and Eeyore at the Shanghai Disney Resort in 2019.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"A teddy bear is not just a toy. It can, among other things, help deal with situations such as stress and anxiety and is a [very important] part of childhood," explains Dr. Moran Cohen-Iloz, a developmental psychologist at Clalit Health Services in southern Israel, ahead of Wednesday's International Winnie the Pooh Day celebrations.

Winnie the Pooh Day is celebrated every year on January 18, the birthday of the British author A.A. Milne (1882-1956), who wrote the book. It is customary celebrated worldwide with picnics (featuring lots of honey) and reading the Winnie the Pooh books and watching the films.

Dr. Cohen-Iloz listed several contributions that Pooh and other stuffed animals make to the emotional development of children. By interacting with stuffed toys, she explained, "babies are exposed to different materials and textures, which stimulate their sensory system and expand their sensory [knowledge] and their knowledge of the world."

The developmental benefits of stuffed toys 

Specifically, stuffed animals provide stimulation to various sensory systems including vision the due to their colors, and touch through the soft and gentle contact with their skin.

Pooh listening to Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh (1926). Illustration by E. H. Shepard. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Pooh listening to Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh (1926). Illustration by E. H. Shepard. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Some toys have rustling or flashing functions, and when the baby activates the function, they are honing sensory-motor skills and learning about their ability to act and influence the world.

Beyond that, it seems that the softness of stuffed toys also has an emotional aspect to it in addition to the sensory experience. According to Dr. Cohen-Iloz, the dolls are often used as a "transitional object," which represents the soothing presence of the parent, and helps the child part from caregivers and go out into the wider world. "The softness and coziness of the toy is a substitute for warmth and closeness to the parent, and allows the child to face the world more independently," she notes.



Tags children literature Toy cartoon Babies Baby Parenting Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by