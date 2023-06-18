The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

How can you help your child when you don't know what's wrong?

When kids are in a certain mood, a parent's role is first of all to give tools to deal with what their feeling, and not necessarily to solve all their problems.

By DANIEL SARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 11:10

Updated: JUNE 18, 2023 11:13
Child chewing gum. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Child chewing gum.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

You came to pick up your child from kindergarten, expecting your little one to run to you with open arms and a wide smile after a whole day of not seeing each other. But the reality was a little different and disappointing. Instead of a smile, your child is angry, maybe sad. You don't know what happened to them, and you're curious.

The younger the child is, the harder it is to get an answer to "What happened to you?" It will be less clear if there will be an answer at all, and you'll feel really frustrated. And then you start making assumptions: maybe a child stole their toy? Maybe they're hungry? Maybe they were rejected from a group activity and now feel insecure.

The longing to know what happened to your child at every stage of the day is understandable and natural. It sometimes stems from needing to feel that you're in complete control, as well as it's hard to let go and trust that the staff will be able to help kids navigate different social and personal situations.

What happened?

Noga Hila Mutana, parent and family guide, NLP facilitator, and marriage counselor, explains that the preoccupation and focus on "What happened?" may create pressure on the child. So you need to let go and instead of finding out what happened, focus on the child's emotional experience through reflection, validation, maintenance, and emotional regulation.

So what can you say? Try, for example, to say to your child, "I see you're very angry, right?" Your child will understand that you see them, along with a slight reservation expressed in the question mark at the end so that the message is that you're asking if they're angry but you're not stating this emotion as an absolute fact. This is part of emotional clarification and support, and as children grow up, they'll be able to specify the emotion they feel if what you suggested isn't correct.

Illustrative image of a child in a car. (credit: PEXELS) Illustrative image of a child in a car. (credit: PEXELS)

You don't know how your child feels. Even if they don't know which emotion they're feeling, that's fine. The main thing is to have a present and attentive conversation around feelings. The goal is for a child to feel that you saw that they're going through something and you're with them, sharing the emotional experience and supporting them by legitimizing all the feelings.

Discussing emotions versus problem-solving

Parents tend to interrogate their children because they're sure that if they knew exactly what happened, they would be able to solve the problem. Yet the parental role is not necessarily to give children solutions. Your important role, as parents, is to be with your children as an emotional presence and give them the tools to deal with what they feel and how they choose to handle the situation.

Insistence on "What happened?" can lead to assumptions that can be misleading, and sometimes children can't express what they're feeling, just like adults don't always know how to put their finger on what made them feel certain emotions, and sometimes it's a mix of things that have caused a current mood. So the conversation is crucial. You don't need to find the cause or a solution. When you work with your children to sort out and name their emotions, they'll feel seen and understood, and sometimes, that's all they need.

This article was written in cooperation with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags health children emotional stress Psychology Parenting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by