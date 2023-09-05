How to get a baby out of a locked car

A video showcasing an unusual yet effective rescue method has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, a man named @Paul Vu on TikTok reveals how to help a baby who has been mistakenly left in a locked car. The method utilizes a common household tool, ensuring the window can be opened without causing damage or endangering the infant.

In the video, the man positions himself next to a car with a baby doll inside, providing a step-by-step demonstration of rescuing an actual child in a similar situation. He highlights that his primary focus is safely retrieving the baby from the vehicle. He attaches a pump to the window and secures it with fabric tape to prevent it from slipping. With both hands on the rod, he effortlessly opens the window.

@paulvutv Man shows how he open car window with plunger ♬ original sound - Paul Vu

The entire process takes less than a minute, leaving viewers astonished by the simplicity and effectiveness of the technique. Since its publication, the video has amassed over 6 million views and 400,000 likes. While many people are amazed by the method, some have expressed concerns about its potential for aiding car thieves and leading to increased thefts.

It is essential to prioritize the safety of children in such situations, and this video serves as an educational resource for anyone who may find themselves in a similar predicament. However, exercising caution and considering the potential implications of sharing such knowledge is crucial.