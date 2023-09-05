The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

How to get a baby out of a locked car

A viral video demonstrates a safe and efficient method to open a locked car window and rescue a trapped baby.

By MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 03:23
The i2/4 BABY button system has been okayed by the Transport Ministry (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK AND KAFTOR)
The i2/4 BABY button system has been okayed by the Transport Ministry
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK AND KAFTOR)

A video showcasing an unusual yet effective rescue method has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, a man named @Paul Vu on TikTok reveals how to help a baby who has been mistakenly left in a locked car. The method utilizes a common household tool, ensuring the window can be opened without causing damage or endangering the infant. 

In the video, the man positions himself next to a car with a baby doll inside, providing a step-by-step demonstration of rescuing an actual child in a similar situation. He highlights that his primary focus is safely retrieving the baby from the vehicle. He attaches a pump to the window and secures it with fabric tape to prevent it from slipping. With both hands on the rod, he effortlessly opens the window.

Watch the video

@paulvutv

Man shows how he open car window with plunger

♬ original sound - Paul Vu

The entire process takes less than a minute, leaving viewers astonished by the simplicity and effectiveness of the technique. Since its publication, the video has amassed over 6 million views and 400,000 likes. While many people are amazed by the method, some have expressed concerns about its potential for aiding car thieves and leading to increased thefts.

It is essential to prioritize the safety of children in such situations, and this video serves as an educational resource for anyone who may find themselves in a similar predicament. However, exercising caution and considering the potential implications of sharing such knowledge is crucial.



Related Tags
car
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by