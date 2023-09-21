Rare genetic phenomenon: Baby girl born with 26 fingers

In a remarkable occurrence in Bharatpur, a town in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, a baby girl was born with a total of 26 fingers: seven on each hand and six on each foot.

While medical professionals attribute this phenomenon to a rare genetic defect, the baby's Indian-origin family sees it as a profound spiritual connection, believing that she is a reincarnation of a Hindu deity.

The family draws a striking parallel between their daughter's unique condition and the likeness of the goddess Durga, who is traditionally depicted as a young girl with multiple arms.

They claim that a temple dedicated to the goddess Durga is situated near the very place where the baby girl was born. Sarju Devi, the 25-year-old mother, and her brother told local media that they were "overjoyed by this connection."

Is it healthy?

While it remains uncertain whether surgical intervention will be pursued to remove the extra fingers, the baby is reported to be in excellent health.

Dr. BS Soni said there is no danger to the child: "There is no harm of any kind in having 26 fingers but it is a genetic anomaly. The girl is absolutely healthy."