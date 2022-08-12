The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Woman in her 70s gives birth to baby in India

A 70-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby after 54 years of trying to have a baby and dealing with fertility issues.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 18:33
Pregnant woman, illustrative (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnant woman, illustrative
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A 70-year-old woman gave birth in India after 54 years of marriage in which she and her husband constantly tried to have children and couldn't.

After failing to get pregnant, the couple turned to local fertility clinics for help and received treatment for 50 years. After many rounds of IVF, the new mother was told that she was pregnant last year at the age of 70.

There was much excitement when the pregnancy was announced. The husband said that he could not hold back tears.

"I was so excited that I told everyone," he said. "Even strangers on the street."

The baby was born in June in perfect health.

Illustrative image of a baby. (credit: PXHERE) Illustrative image of a baby. (credit: PXHERE)

Almost illegal

The couple was lucky because India passed a law in June that banned fertility treatments for people over the age of 50, meaning that the couple narrowly missed not being eligible for the treatments.

The new mother almost broke the record for oldest woman to have a baby, but the record remains 74 years old.



