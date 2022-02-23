The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Just in time: Parents give birth to second child at 2:22 on 22.2

Lian and Ram Cohen, both 33, became parents for the second time on February 2, 2022, at a special time - 22 minutes after two in the afternoon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 07:42

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 07:43
liam and ram cohen, birth on 22222 (photo credit: RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
liam and ram cohen, birth on 22222
(photo credit: RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)

When the clock on the wall showed 22 minutes after two in the afternoon on 22.2.2022, Lian (33) and Ram (33) Cohen, residents of Haifa, became parents a little while ago for the second time, in an impeccable turn of events. 

Beyond the joyous event itself, the Cohen couple had a second reason to get excited. Their son was born on a unique date, February 22, 2022, and at a special time, respectively - 22 minutes after two in the afternoon in Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

Lian, the new mother, who gave birth by cesarean section, really wanted to give birth on that date: "I called to coordinate the surgery and they offered me this date," she said. "We were supposed to enter the operating room at ten in the morning.

"It's amazing to see the sequence of these digits on the wall. Even the temperature in the room was 22 degrees," she said. 

According to Cohen, the numbers are becoming an integral part of her birth story: "It's rare, it's crazy. These are really unusual circumstances. We have a special birth story for a very special child."



