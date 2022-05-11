Fathers in Israel will soon have the ability to take paternity leave with full pay without it negatively impacting the mother’s leave, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli announced on Wednesday afternoon in a joint statement.

While the details of the new paternity plan are still being finalized, the outline will be fully summarized when the budget is submitted to the government on June 16 and will be implemented at the start of 2023.

As part of the expected law, the father will have the ability to take paid paternity leave starting 15 weeks after the baby's birth, as 15 weeks is the amount of maternity leave given to the majority of women, although some are granted 26 weeks.

Around 180,000 births are recorded in Israel annually, and of that number, 130,000 mothers are entitled to paid maternity leave.

Allowing fathers to take paternity leave starting immediately after the end of the mother’s maternity leave will give them the ability to take an equal role in parenting, form a close bond with the newly born child, and will take some of the pressure off of the mother.

The current law regarding paternity leave allows the spouse to split the 15 weeks of maternity leave with the mother, meaning she has the option to take just the first eight weeks before returning to work, allowing the spouse the ability to take the remaining seven. However, this structure means that paternity leave comes at the expense of the mother, and in reality, only around 1% of men actually exercise this option.

The new law would see men being given a minimum of 14 days of fully paid paternity leave - although under the final outline this length of time may be extended for either full or partial pay- starting 15 weeks after the baby’s birth, or any time after that, providing it is after the mother has returned to work.

The eligibility requirements for men will be the same as they currently are for women - to be eligible for parental leave, an employee must have paid national insurance taxes for either 10 out of the 14 months or 15 out of the 22 months preceding the leave.

There are two major advantages to the new paternity leave outline - it will allow for meaningful bonding between father and baby and will work to reduce the gender wage gap.

Parent-child bonding

“During maternity leave, the bond between parent and child is strengthened,” said Michaeli of the announcement, citing the natural bond that a father will be able to form with his child once this law is enacted as a reason for its importance.

And indeed, she is correct, as research has shown that paternity leave has benefits for both the father and the child, and these benefits can be far-reaching.

The parenting a child experiences during the first months of a child’s life can be instrumental in shaping family dynamics, a 2021 report from the US-based survey group Women in the Workplace (WoW) showed. Almost half of all fathers in the US report dissatisfaction with the amount of time they spend with their children but paid paternity leave can change this.

Research showed that fathers who took leave reported a tighter bond with their children, as well as an increased rhythm of interaction with their children. “ “It was incredible in terms of building my relationship with my daughter,” one father told WoW. “A year later, we have a very close relationship,”

Additionally, the study showed that longer periods of paternity leave are associated with more frequent engagement in developmental tasks and caretaking during the first few years of children’s lives.

“It is not every day that a vision that I have been fighting for almost 20 years comes true said Michaeli, herself a mother of a young baby. “The struggle for equality takes place on multiple fronts at all times. It is very rare to have one thing, one change, that can affect so many fronts at once. Paternity leave for fathers is just one such change.”

The other change Michaeli was referring to in her statement is the reduction of the gender wage gap.

Gender wage gap reduction

A study conducted in the Chief Economist Division of the Finance Ministry has shown that for mothers, wages fall by around 30% after the birth of their first child. This mainly has to do with the reduced hours she can now work, a more limited number of career options due to childcare constraints, or simply because she is passed over for promotion opportunities due to having less flexibility.

The study recommended the implementation of paternity leave for fathers as a specific and direct way to combat this phenomenon. Paternity leave allows for both parents to split childcare responsibilities equally, and parenting no longer becomes an unofficial “second job” for the mother, albeit an unpaid one.

“The State of Israel needs a budget and the Israeli economy needs certainty,” said Liberman of the planned law. “One of the cornerstones of the 2023 budget is to reduce gaps in Israeli society, so I am happy to lead, along with Transport Minister Merav Michaeli, the granting of fully paid paternity leave to fathers.”

He added that he hoped that the law would reduce the negative incentives that many companies see when it comes to hiring women, as equal leave will level the playing field.

“The citizens of Israel know that there is a government here that cares for them, for their well-being, and significantly improves their quality of life.”