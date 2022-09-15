The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Is cannabis dangerous for pregnant women? - study

A study finds that prenatal cannabis use can result in psychopathology in children — and doesn't get better as the children grow older.

By SARA WEINSTEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 12:42
A farmer is seen in a cannabis field in the Yammouneh area west of Baalbek, Lebanon, August 13, 2018. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
A farmer is seen in a cannabis field in the Yammouneh area west of Baalbek, Lebanon, August 13, 2018.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)

Prenatal cannabis use can impact the long-term mental health of children, according to the findings of a new study published September 12.

Research conducted at Washington University in St. Louis analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Published in JAMA Pediatrics, this study expanded on the research regarding the effects of prenatal cannabis exposure. 

“PCE [prenatal cannabis exposure] is associated with persisting vulnerability to broad-spectrum psychopathology as children progress through early adolescence."

Dr. David Baranger

What effect does prenatal cannabis exposure have? 

“PCE [prenatal cannabis exposure] is associated with persisting vulnerability to broad-spectrum psychopathology as children progress through early adolescence. Increased psychopathology may lead to greater risk for psychiatric disorders and problematic substance use as children enter peak periods of vulnerability in later adolescence,” writes lead study author Dr. David Baranger. 

According to research supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), prenatal cannabis exposure that follows the middle of the first trimester, typically between five and six weeks after fetal development, is associated with behavioral problems that follow children into early adolescence. These conditions make exposed children more susceptible to substance use in late adolescence and mental health disorders.  

Prenatal Cannabis Exposure is a huge risk

“Evidence that the impact of PCE on psychopathology does not ameliorate as children enter adolescence further cautions against cannabis use during pregnancy,” writes Baranger. 

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), prenatal cannabis use has increased from 2018 to 2019, with 4.7 percent of pregnant women reposting use in 2018 and 5.4 percent in 2019. These results, as well as the harmful effects of exposure, should support caution against prenatal cannabis exposure. 

What is the ABCD Study?

Beginning in September 2015, the ABCD Study is the largest long-term study of child and teen health and brain development in the United States. The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The ABCD Study investigated a wide array of childhood experiences that affect brain, emotional, social, and cognitive development. The study sought a better understanding of the factors that affect these developments through tracking nearly 12,000 youth as they aged, gathering environmental, cognitive, and psychological information, measuring participants' brain activity and structure using magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), and collecting biological samples. 



Tags children drugs pregnant Cannabis Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by