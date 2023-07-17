The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

This is the safest age to give birth: New study's surprising findings

Giving birth at a later age may be risky, but younger mothers face their own challenges. What is the ideal age range for a safe delivery?

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 17, 2023 14:36
Midwifery continuity care was found to give women better pregnancy experiences than those who didn't have it. (photo credit: ISRAEL'S MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION)
Midwifery continuity care was found to give women better pregnancy experiences than those who didn't have it.
(photo credit: ISRAEL'S MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION)

We already know that giving birth at a later age is considered riskier, but what about giving birth at a very young age? Is there a safer range for both the fetus and the mother? Research has discovered that the ideal age range for mothers to give birth is between 23 and 32, as it is associated with a lower likelihood of non-chromosomal problems in babies.

The study, published in the journal Nature, found that the risk of fetal abnormalities, known as non-chromosomal anomalies (NCA), was lowest for women aged 23 to 32. Women over 32 had a 15% higher chance of such births, while younger mothers had a 20% higher chance.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed data from 2.8 million pregnancies between 1980 and 2008. They examined the age of the women at the time of delivery and calculated the risk of giving birth to a baby with a non-chromosomal anomaly at each age. On average, the study revealed that approximately 1 in 100 babies suffered from one of these conditions.

The study also found that as the mother's age increased, the babies became more susceptible to conditions such as Down syndrome, heart disease, and cleft lip and palate. Conversely, younger mothers saw defects in the central nervous system in their children, according to a study from Semmelweis University in Budapest.

One hypothesis suggests that the increased risk in older women is likely due to the age of their eggs. On the other hand, the higher risk in young women may be linked to factors such as smoking, drug use, and alcohol consumption, although the study did not investigate the specific causes.

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Various factors contribute to non-chromosomal anomalies, including exposure to water pollution, inadequate nutrition, and exposure to toxins, pollutants, or radiation during fetal development. However, pinpointing the specific trigger for each case often remains unknown.

Is there an ideal age to have a first child?

In a 2022 study, researchers claimed that the optimal time for a woman to have her first child might be between the ages of 24 and 25, aligning with the findings of the current study.

The researchers discovered that women who gave birth before or after this age range had up to a 5% higher risk of dying from any cause within 18 years. The risk followed a U-shaped trend, indicating that the further away they were from the age of 24 or 25 when giving birth, the greater the risk.

Published in the journal Maturitas, the study examined data from 4,044 women in two regions of South Korea. The researchers compared 1,498 women who gave birth to their first child between the ages of 20 and 23, 1,033 mothers who gave birth between the ages of 24 and 25, and 1,513 women who gave birth between the ages of 26 and 36.

Using government health records, the researchers tracked the women for 18 years. Out of the total 243 deaths during the study, more than half belonged to the youngest group of mothers, and a third were from the older groups.

According to the researchers, very young mothers often come from deprived areas, which puts them at a higher risk of various mental and physical illnesses. On the other hand, they hypothesized that the cost of raising children and giving birth may be more challenging for older mothers.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by