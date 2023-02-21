The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Prenatal alcohol consumption can change your baby's face shape - study

Changes in face shape were seen even in cases where the amount of alcohol consumed was less than a small glass of wine or a bottle of beer. 

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 14:11
Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (photo credit: Israel Midwives Organization)
Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Israel Midwives Organization)

It is common knowledge that people should not consume alcohol during pregnancy as it is likely to negatively impact the health of the unborn child, but a new Dutch study examines this phenomenon in even finer detail.

It is the first study of its kind to identify a connection between specific facial features in children and the amount of alcohol consumed by their mothers both before and during pregnancy. 

Changes in face shape were seen even in cases where the amount of alcohol consumed was less than a small glass of wine or a bottle of beer a week. 

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Human Reproduction, explains that the way a child's facial features are shaped is a possible indicator of how they are developing. This was already an established phenomenon in the case of fetal alcohol syndrome; heavy drinking during pregnancy leaves the child with very pronounced facial features. These can be small eyes, an exceptionally thin upper lip, a short, upturned nose, and a smooth skin surface between the nose and upper lip.

"The face reflects the overall health of the child," said one study author, Prof. Gennady Roshchupkin of the Netherlands' Erasmus Medical Group. "A child's exposure to alcohol before birth has significant negative effects on their health and development. If a[n expectant] mother drinks a lot on a regular basis, this is likely to cause fetal alcohol spectrum disorder which, among other things, can be seen on the [facial features] of the child."

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

The use of artificial intelligence to recognize patterns 

In order to dig deeper into the issue, researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology in order to discern patterns among the face shapes of children and the alcohol their mothers drank - both during and before pregnancy. They used 3-dimensional scans of thousands of 9-year-old and 13-year-old participants from a longitudinal study in the Netherlands

"We found a statistically significant connection between prenatal exposure to alcohol and the shape of 9-year-old children's faces," said one of the study authors Xianjing Liu of the University of Rotterdam. Liu developed the AI algorithm used to distinguish patterns in facial features. "The more alcohol the mother drank, the more pronounced the facial changes would be. The most common features were a turned-up nose, a short nose, a sharp chin and inwardly-turned lower eyelids."

"Within the group of mothers who drank during pregnancy, we found that even if they drank very little - less than 12 grams per week - the [effects of fetal alcohol syndrome] could be seen [on the children's faces]," continued Liu. " This is the first time that a relationship like this could be demonstrated at such low levels of alcohol consumption."

Does age matter?

The link between face shape and prenatal alcohol consumption weakened in older children, but researchers pointed out that that does not mean they were not affected in other ways. In cases of diagnosed fetal alcohol syndrome, children can develop neurological issues, abnormal facial development and memory problems.

As such, researchers point out that this raises questions about health conditions associated with children whose mothers drank alcohol even in small amounts before conception, even if they stopped during pregnancy.

"The results of the study indicate that even low-to-moderate alcohol consumption up to three months before pregnancy can have an impact on the child's facial features," concluded the study authors. "Moreover, our research indicates that women who are pregnant or want to become pregnant should stop consuming alcohol several months before conception and continue to abstain from it completely during pregnancy in order to avoid any negative health outcomes in their children." 



Tags health pregnant science alcohol Babies Baby Birth Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by