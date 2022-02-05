The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Having trouble sleeping? Try this strategy

The US army has a secret method which helps people fall asleep in less than two minutes.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 18:20
US Army soldiers sleep during a rare opportunity for a nap (photo credit: FLICKR)
US Army soldiers sleep during a rare opportunity for a nap
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A fitness guru has revealed a military technique that helps those skilled in it fall asleep in less than two minutes anytime and anywhere, and those who tried it have sworn it works.

If you, like many people, suffer from insomnia or a general difficulty sleeping, you may want to try this unique military technique. Those who have mastered it claim it helps them fall asleep within two minutes of closing their eyes.

The technique is shown on TikTok by fitness guru Justin Agustin. He said in a video that the technique was developed by the US army to allow soldiers to fall asleep anytime and anywhere, even on the battlefield in the most uncomfortable conditions and when there’s a lot of noise. Agustin added that the technique was developed for pilots who need 100% of their reflexes and focus which can rapidly diminish with a lack of sleep.

How does it work?

To start, take a few deep breaths and start relaxing every part of your body from head to toe. Agustin explained that one should begin with relaxing the forehead, followed by the eyes, cheeks and jaw, all while focusing on breathing. 

Sleeping (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Sleeping (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

After that, you must relax your neck and shoulders, releasing any tension and lowering the shoulders with your arms relaxed beside you. As you do this, he said, one must imagine a warm feeling traveling from the head down to the toes as the relaxation travels down to the chest, abdomen, thighs, knees, legs and feet.

While focusing on your body, it’s important to clear the mind of any thoughts and things that are stressing you out. To do this, think of two possible scenarios. Agustin suggests that the first is that you’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with a clear blue sky above you. The second is that you’re in a black velvet hammock in a completely dark room. If at some point you feel distracted, repeat the words “Don’t think, don’t think” for 10 seconds. He said that whoever has trouble sleeping should practice this every night for six weeks, and that 96% of the people who master this technique are able to fall asleep within two minutes of closing their eyes.

Many people commented that this technique really works. "I'm out of the military and they taught me that," one woman wrote in response. "I have an acquaintance who works as a psychology teacher in college and taught it. It definitely works.”

Another wrote: "My doctor taught me this technique with slight changes when I suffered from insomnia due to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Believe me, it works 100% once you understand how to do it right."



