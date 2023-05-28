The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This US Army trick will help you sleep through a war

Soldiers need their sleep and they get used to falling asleep everywhere. This technique from the US military works for 96% of people.

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 28, 2023 09:43
Two soldiers sleep sitting up outdoors. How can you learn to sleep as effectively? (photo credit: PXHERE)
Two soldiers sleep sitting up outdoors. How can you learn to sleep as effectively?
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Sleep experts say adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep a night, but that's not always easy for everyone.

The US military recently revealed an ingenious trick that the military uses to fall asleep quickly and smoothly, and they claim it works on almost everyone. This technique is so successful that it's said to work even in stressful, fast-paced work environments, which is why it is used by the military for soldiers who need to sleep in war zones or other dangerous places.

The technique is explained in the book Relax and Win: Championship Performance published in 1981 and it is being revived on social networks.

Relax, exhale, and sleep

The principle idea is to relax your body from the top of your head to the tips of your toes.

Start by relaxing your face, tongue and jaw muscles, as well as the muscles around your eyes. After that, lower your shoulders as far down as possible, then do the same with your upper and lower arm, one side at a time, relaxing groups of muscles in each area, one group at a time.

What's the best method you can use to get a good night of sleep? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) What's the best method you can use to get a good night of sleep? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Finally, exhale and lower your chest, then do the same thing down your legs, starting from your hips and all the way to your toes.

Apparently, after six weeks of practice, the technique works for 96% of people who try it. This method has gone viral.

Does this trick really work?

One person told UK news outlet The Metro that he was in the army and they taught him this method, confirming that it works. Additionally, an experienced college psychology professor would teach this method, also claiming proof of success.

Another person said her doctor taught her this technique with slight modifications when she suffered from PTSD insomnia. She believes it works 100% once you become adept with the method.

Twitter user @Jontafkasi said it cured his four decades of insomnia. He thinks it's a bit early to get excited, but after 40 years of insomnia, he slept well one night. 

He's impressed and a bit nervous that such a simple method, more so from the army can be helpful. He never has trouble going to sleep but usually wakes up in the early hours and then struggles to get back to sleep. 

Usually, he then tosses and turns for a few hours but this technique stopped all that and allowed him to go back to sleep quite quickly.



