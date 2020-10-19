2%-3% of people who develop COVID-19 antibodies lose them - Sheba

Only about 2%-3% of people who developed antibodies to the novel coronavirus lost them, according to Gili Regev-Yochay, the director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at Sheba Medical Center.In tests conducted of 300 coronavirus patients (and an additional 2,000 employees), those who were infected with the virus and recovered maintained their immunity, although it may have lessened overtime. Regev-Yochay said that Sheba has been running a parallel program to the Health Ministry to screen people for antibodies who have either lived with someone who had coronavirus or have had it themselves. If they are found to have immunity, they qualify for the nation’s new program that allows them to receive a “green card” and avoid unnecessary isolation.Head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preis said last week that people with proven immunity to the virus will no longer need to enter isolation if they come in contact with a sick person. Also, they will not have to enter isolation if they return to Israel from a red state.Regev-Yochay explained however that the green card does not last for more than a month or two at which point the patient would need to be retested.“Our current understanding is that people who do have antibodies are immune,” said Regev-Yochay. “It may be transient but while the antibodies are there, they are very important.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });