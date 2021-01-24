Advance body temperature gauge donated to Baruch Padeh Medical Center

The system is able to detect if an individual gives off a body temperature of above 38 degrees Celsius over, 100 degrees Fahrenheit and in turn gives out an alert to the guard posted near the system. Due to the rate of morbidity the company Securtech donated the advance system which will be set up in several different departments of the medical center. The system is able to receive multiple people at once and point out specific individuals who's body temperature is above 38 degrees Celsius.

The head security officer of the medical center Gershon Zhidovetsky said that "The security guard who stands at the entrance to the ward is able to see on the screen and also receives an alert sound in case a visitor passes by and the camera detects a body temperature that is above 38 degrees."

CEO of Securtech Magazine Gadi Bar-On that donated the systems added that the system is able to detect each person's body temperature when standing in front to the systems camera, "If someone with a body temperature above 38 degrees passes, he is marked with a red square, for others a green square appears." Bar-On said that the system was designed specifically for the corona virus pandemic. The system is also set up in other medical and academic institutions and boast a of 99.7% accuracy rate.

It is the hope with this advance system in place, that requires no physical contact, will be able to identify people who may be infected and help ease the burden on the medical staff.

