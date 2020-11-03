The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Ariel University to send research nanosatellite SATLLA-1 into orbit

SATLLA-1's mission, which starts on Thursday, is to test out its star-tracking program, which helps the satellite position itself by using imaging from the surrounding stars.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 22:16
The SATLLA-1 nanosatellite (photo credit: COURTESY ARIEL UNIVERSITY)
The SATLLA-1 nanosatellite
(photo credit: COURTESY ARIEL UNIVERSITY)
A team of students at the KC&G lab in Ariel University are only days away from seeing the school's first nanosatellite launched into orbit around Earth.
The nanosatellite, SATLLA-1. was launched into space a month ago on the unmanned cargo shuttle Signus NG-14 en route to the International Space Station.
SATLLA-1 is the first of a series of three nanosatellites which are planned to be launched into space to test the nanosatellites' ability to transmit images optically, without the need for radio broadcasting.
SATLLA-1's mission, which starts on Thursday, is to test out its star-tracking program, which helps the satellite position itself by using imaging from the surrounding stars.
Broadcasting, the current most commonly used method of data transmission from space, is very expensive and requires a license from the Communications Ministry, the allocation of a frequency and the use of large satellite dishes. 
Radio frequencies are limited to a certain number. Therefore, their allocation requires considerable waiting times. In contrast, data transmission by optical means does not require a license, enables the transmission of larger amounts of information and does so faster than radio waves. 
However, there are also disadvantages to laser optic communication. It requires a sky completely devoid of clouds for the systems to properly "see" each other and transmit the information. Beyond that, the satellites also need to aim themselves with a precision to one tenth of a degree from the target.
Since 2016, Prof. Boaz Ben Moshe has guided the students through the process of building the satellite, focusing on space exploration, navigation systems, autonomous robotics and cybernetics. 
The development team is based on undergraduate, master's and doctoral students from the Department of Computer Science and the Faculty of Engineering at Ariel University.


Tags international space station ariel ariel university space science Israeli spacecraft Spacecraft Satellite satellite launches
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by