The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Can studying the origins of Parkinson's help treat it? - study

New research from Hebrew University and Penn State analyzes the shapes a specific protein found in neurons takes as the disease develops.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2021 23:17
Researchers from Hebrew University and Penn State College of Medicine teamed up to study the different conformations of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which when combined to form harmful aggregates, may lead to the development of neurodegenerative diseases. (photo credit: PENN STATE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE)
Researchers from Hebrew University and Penn State College of Medicine teamed up to study the different conformations of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which when combined to form harmful aggregates, may lead to the development of neurodegenerative diseases.
(photo credit: PENN STATE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE)
Parkinson's Disease is one of many neurodegenerative diseases, and it is caused by an overproduction of a specific protein in the brain. New research analyzes how they form, and may lead to advancements in therapeutic drugs and treatments.
The study was jointly published by a group of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Penn State College of Medicine. It was published in the Structure journal on Wednesday.
There is a protein in the brain called alpha-synuclein, which is responsible for regulating the release of neurotransmitters.
Alpha-synuclein is found in neurons in the brain, and though it is a single unit, it often joins with others. When these protein collections become large masses - known as Levy bodies - they can lead to the development of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's, which affects around 10 million people worldwide.
The research team decided to study the origin of the degenerative diseases, the protein itself, something which initially proved difficult because the protein doesn't exist in a 3D structure, which makes it hard to analyze.
Experiments developed by the team "allows us to study the conformations of alpha-synuclein in a way that is otherwise difficult to identify in experimental studies alone," said Nikolay Dokholyan, professor of pharmacology at the College of Medicine and Penn State Cancer Institute researcher.
Their research proved fruitful when they were able to map out the different shapes that the protein can assume, thereby opening "up possibilities for the development of drugs that can regulate the function of this protein," said Jiaxing Chen, a graduate student at Penn State’s College of Medicine.
The next step was to track the shapes that the protein takes in later stages of Parkinson's. “The information from our study could be used to develop small molecule regulators of alpha-synuclein activity,” Eitan Lerner, the Hebrew University's laboratory professor said.
These drugs could "prevent protein aggregation and enhance its normal neuro-physiological function and may interfere with the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases," Lerner explained.
Read the study here.


Tags Hebrew University scientific study Parkinson research Penn State protein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by