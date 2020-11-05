Canadian fund for Israel cancer research announced $1 million donation

The Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) is the largest organization outside of Israel funding cancer research in the Jewish state. They've been doing it since 1975 – and on Tuesday, they announced a $1 million gift to continue their mission. The record-breaking gift is from anonymous donors, but was made in the memory of Beverley Librach Abshez, who died of ovarian cancer. Previous funding has resulted in the production of numerous therapy drugs for different kinds of cancer – notably Gleevec, used to treat leukemia, and Doxil, used to treat breast and ovarian cancer, as well as AIDS."This extraordinary gift will make a real difference in the fight against female reproductive cancers," assured Bryna Goldberg, ICRF's international chairwoman. With this gift, ICRF plans to fund 69 cancer research projects within the next calendar year. Following a peer-review process, ICRF concluded that the research studies that will be affected by the grant are blood, brain, breast, ovarian, pancreatic and skin cancers, among others. Cancer research hasn't stopped or slowed in the wake of the coronavirus, Goldberg noted, remarking that "Israeli scientists are making great strides in cancer research every day – and funding like this is critical to ensuring that their efforts continue."
Added Goldberg, "Even in these unprecedented times, our donors continue to provide hope."