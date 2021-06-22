The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coffee consumption protects against liver disease- study

A UK study released Tuesday reports that coffee consumption results in lower rates of chronic liver disease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 13:52
Coffee from The Coffee Mill (photo credit: THE COFFEE MILL)
Coffee from The Coffee Mill
(photo credit: THE COFFEE MILL)
Coffee drinkers report lower and less serious rates of chronic liver disease (CLD), a new UK-based Biobank study found.

The study was published on Tuesday in BMC, a collection of peer-reviewed medicine, science and technology journals.

Among lower and middle-income countries, CLD is causing increased morbidity and mortality rates, the study found.

The study included data on 494,585 coffee consumers aged 40-69 along with hospital, death, and cancer rates. The participants were mostly from urban areas and were examined across the Biobank hospital network.

Coffee consumers were divided into categories based on the number of cups they drank per day as well as the type of coffee they typically drank -  decaffeinated, instant, ground, or other.

Participants were also asked about their alcohol consumption behaviors and were measured for their body mass index (BMI). Finally, each participant was assigned a Townsend deprivation score. The variables are car ownership, whether a person lives in an overcrowded area, their employment status, and homeownership status.

After tracking the participants for a median of 10 years, the researchers found incident CLD, or a new presence of it, as well as incident Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and death from CLD.

The study found coffee consumption of any type to be a protective factor against CLD.

The study showed that coffee drinkers had 21% lower rates of incident CLD, 20% lower rates of CLD or steatosis and 49% reduced risk of death from CLD. These inverse rates were consistent among those in normal, overweight, and obese BMI categories as well as those with or without diabetes.

The findings of the study may be instrumental for those in lower and middle-income countries where access to treatments for CLD is few and far between.  

Some limitations of the study lie in variations between various sizes of coffee cups as well as the impact of greater than 5 cups of coffee per day which was not measured.


Tags health scientific study coffee
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by