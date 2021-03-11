The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: 5,000 electronic bracelets to enforce quarantine ready next week

Only Shabbat-friendly solutions will be accepted, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 11, 2021 13:06
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring (photo credit: SUPERCOM)
(photo credit: SUPERCOM)
Some 5,000 electronic bracelets are going to be available to be handed out to returnees from abroad already next week, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told the Knesset Constitution and Law Committee on Thursday.
The Committee met to discuss the bill to allow the use of electronic tools to enforce the mandatory quarantine on those who enter the country.
“From an operative perspective, we are preparing for a very quick purchase, while the purchase for the full supply will take three months,” Kisch explained. “We have been looking for companies that could provide an immediate answer. The offers will be presented tomorrow and it is of great importance to pass the legislation quickly so that companies can get into the process.”
“Next week we can consider already 5,000 bracelets and every week an additional 5,000,” he added, pointing out that the goal is to reach some 30,000 bracelets available so that the same number of people could use them for ten days and then return them.
Those who will not agree to use the bracelet will be able to quarantine in a hotel.
Kisch also said that they will only accept solutions suitable for those who keep Shabbat.
A pilot program for the use of electronic bracelets took place already in the past weeks. The devices were supplied by Israeli company SuperCom.
The bracelet cannot monitor any details about the person wearing it, except whether they are complying with their quarantine, SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi said ahead of the pilot program's launch.
Should the quarantine be violated, the bracelets won't track their location once they leave their home but will only alert authorities that the person has left the confined area they were supposed to remain through the duration of the quarantine.
According to SuperCom, the bracelets were in high demand, with over 91% of travelers arriving at the airport opting for the program. Reception from the program was positive, and was accompanied by a high satisfaction rate.


