Coronavirus: Combat soldiers in isolation, President's house disinfected

The President's Residence was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on Sunday after a staff member was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 14, 2020 14:35
The President's Residence is disinfected on June 14, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER REICHMAN/COURTESY)
The President's Residence is disinfected on June 14, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER REICHMAN/COURTESY)
An IDF spokesman said that dozens of combat soldiers in an elite unit were entering isolation on Sunday after one of its members was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13.
The report said that many of the members have already taken coronavirus tests and the results are imminent. The operational capacity of the unit is not impaired.
The army said there have been 245 soldiers diagnosed with coronavirus, all with mild symptoms, and currently there are 28 active cases. Some 1,058 soldiers are in isolation.
 
The President's Residence was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on Sunday after a staff member was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Ten members of President Reuven Rivlin’s team entered isolation on Sunday. The president is not required to, according to the Health Ministry.
All areas of the residence were cleaned, including the bathrooms, kitchens and the president’s private office so that he and the rest of the staff can resume working on Monday, a spokesperson said. 
Furthermore, an epidemiological investigation is being carried out under the close instructions of the District Health Officer and tests for coronavirus are being carried out according to need and contact with the affected employee. 
Over the weekend, three of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security guards who work at his residence in Jerusalem were also found infected. The guards work outside the house and are not in direct contact with Netanyahu, who therefore is not required to enter isolation.
The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu was screened for the virus a few days ago and tested negative.
In addition, all of the staff who work at the Science and Technology Ministry tested negative for the novel virus, after being exposed to a sick patient last week. Nonetheless, in accordance with the Health Ministry’s instructions, the staff will remain in isolation until Thursday - the end of the two weeks from the date of exposure to the patient. 
“We were relieved to hear that besides the verified patient, no other person was infected,” said newly appointed Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay. “I wish the patient a speedy and complete recovery.”


