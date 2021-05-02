The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus vaccine effective on autoimmune disease patients, study finds

Patients were selected to participate in the study on the day they received their first vaccine shot and they were invited to come back between two to four weeks after the second dose

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 2, 2021 20:11
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The coronavirus vaccine is effective in autoimmune disease patients, a new Israeli study has shown.
The study was conducted by researchers at Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Hadassah Medical Center and Carmel Medical Center and is in the process of being published in an academic journal.
“Our idea was to evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of the Pfizer vaccine on patients who suffer from autoimmune diseases,” Prof. Ori Elkayam, Director of The Institute of Rheumatology at Ichilov said. “At the beginning, we really didn’t have any information about this group of patients, since the original Pfizer study didn’t include them.”
Autoimmune diseases are characterized by a condition in which the immune system reacts against the body’s own normal components, producing disease or functional changes. Concerning COVID-19,  Elkayam explained that most patients do not seem at a higher risk compared to the general population, with some exceptions.
Patients were selected to participate in the study on the day they received their first vaccine shot and they were invited to come back between two to four weeks after the second dose in order to evaluate its efficacy, side effects and whether it had a negative impact on the disease.
“There are two concerns in vaccinating patients with autoimmune diseases,” Elkayam said. “The first is that they may not respond to the vaccine because they are immuno-suppressed while the second one is about how the vaccine influences the disease associated with them.”
Some 686 patients participated in the study, as well as 120 individuals to act as a control group.
“For most of the participants, the disease remained stable. There was a very small proportion who registered some new activity, but it was very small and we cannot say whether it was caused by the vaccine,” the professor explained.
In the control group, 100% of vaccinated individuals developed antibodies, while among those who presented autoimmune diseases, the rate was about 85%.
“However, it was important to look into who were the patients who did not develop antibodies,” Elkayam pointed out.
The lack of response appeared to be associated with patients undergoing a specific treatment using a specific drug, Rituximab. The problem did not seem to emerge with other common drugs and treatments.


Tags hadassah hospital scientific study vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

HoWe must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Asaf Malchi

Right-wing protests hold growing appeal for ultra-Orthodox men - opinion

 By ASAF MALCHI
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by