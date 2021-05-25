The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Could COVID-19 vaccination cause changes to your period?

No data yet, but Israeli doctor says changes in menstrual cycle ‘not dangerous’

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 25, 2021 09:17
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Google the phrase “COVID vaccine period” and more than two billion entries come up. That’s because it seems many women are reporting menstrual changes following coronavirus vaccination.
“The vaccine might mess with your menstrual cycle :) :) :) sharing for people who... did not know :),” tweeted social media user Camryn Garrett in April after receiving her coronavirus shot. “This obviously isn't to say that you shouldn't get it! just something I wish people had told me so I'm sharing even if it's a bit TMI.”

“I have heard about this,” confirmed Dr. Ella Kitroser, an OB-GYN for Leumit Health Services. 
She told The Jerusalem Post that while irregular menstrual cycles could prove “a major concern for the Jewish Orthodox community because they really bother their life policies, medically they are not so dangerous.”
According to Kitroser there are no current medical studies on the subject and “all we can say is that it happens for some women. We don’t know if it is related to the vaccine or being reported because people are talking about it and people therefore notice [these irregularities] more.”
She said that irregular menstrual bleeding is a common problem for many women, so “it might just be something women notice around the vaccine because we mentally look for any side effects because the vaccine is a new and scary thing.” 
The issue led Dr. Kathryn Clancy of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to launch a research study on the subject.
“The purpose of this study is to understand the menstrual experiences of people after they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” the research consent form explains. The survey, she told the Chicago Tribune, will only look at trends and not be able to identify cause and effect.
 
Clancy launched the survey because of her own experience. 
“A colleague told me she has heard from others that their periods were heavy post-vax. I'm curious whether other menstruators have noticed changes too? I'm a week and a half out from dose 1 of Moderna, got my period maybe a day or so early, and am gushing like I'm in my 20s again,” Clancy tweeted. “Does this have to do with the way the vax response is mounting a broader inflammatory response, possibly moreso because of the lipid nanoparticle or mRNA mechanism? Either way I am fascinated! Inflammation + tissue remodeling = extra bleedypants!”
Clancy launched her survey in April in collaboration with Katherine Lee, a postdoctoral research school at Washington University’s School of Medicine.
Kitroser said that the issue should not deter women from getting the jab. 
“I think the vaccine is a wonderful thing,” she told the Post. “We can see its amazing effect on how our world and community is now healthier and we are getting past corona thanks to it. Everyone who can should get vaccinated.”
She said that women who have questions or experience period changes after vaccination should consult their doctors and “not consult with anyone not qualified to give information about this.”


Tags women menstruation Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by