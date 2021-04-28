The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19: 5 questions about immunity on International Day of Immunology

This year, with the COVID-19 crisis still raging in most of the world, understanding immunity - what it means, how it works and when - is more relevant than ever.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 28, 2021 15:18
Israelis in Jerusalem are seen without face masks after coronavirus restrictions were eased. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis in Jerusalem are seen without face masks after coronavirus restrictions were eased.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 April 29 is the International Day of Immunology, a day that “is dedicated to increasing global awareness of the importance of immunology in the fight against infection, autoimmunity and cancer,” according to the International Union of Immunological Societies.
This year, with the COVID-19 crisis still raging in most of the world, understanding immunity - what it means, how it works and when - is more relevant than ever, said Prof. Dror Mevorach, Chairman of Medicine and Director of the Rheumatology Research Center at Hadassah-University Medical Center.
In five questions and answers, here is what you need to know about immunity:

1 - What is immunity?


Immunity is the body’s response to different triggers. 
“The immune system mediates many processes in the body that previously were thought not to be related to the immune system, and definitely processes like infection that usually trigger an immune response,” Mevorach explained. 
But he said that with COVID-19 there is a problem: the immune response is more dangerous than the virus itself. 
“It is like an army that can do a lot of harm in the name of fighting against the intruder,” Mevorach said. “Sometimes we don’t need these cannons and missiles to fight an intruder that will pass away soon. And in the case of COVID-19, some people’s immune response is exaggerated and, as a result, they get some ultra-inflammation called a cytokine storm that can actually cause deterioration of the medical situation.” 

2 - There are two types of immunity: innate and adaptive. What is the difference?

Innate immunity is a response that is not specific to molecular structure, Mevorach said. In contrast, adaptive immunity can identify a foreign agent and develop specific T cells that will eliminate this antigen, or specific B cells that will produce specific antibodies against it.
He said the innate immune system is nonspecific, meaning that it targets anything identified as foreign. Adaptive immunity is specific to the particular pathogen that induced it. A person who recovers from COVID-19 is protected against reinfection by the adaptive immune system. But that immunity would likely not protect him against other coronaviruses, and  definitely would not work against other unrelated viruses, like measles or mumps.

3 - When we talk about vaccine immunity what do we mean?

“We are talking about imitating a part of the virus. Sometimes it is a real virus, sometimes it is a deactivated virus and sometimes - as in the new technology of mRNA vaccination - it is a sequence of RNA that codes that relate to a part of the virus,” Mevorach said. “With Pfizer and Moderna, the mRNA vaccines are coded for the spike protein.
“When the vaccine enters your body, it elicits an immune response and develops T cells and B cells against the spike protein,” he continued. “Then, when you encounter the virus a few weeks or months later, you have a kind of immunization army waiting to eradicate the disease.”

4- How do we know if we personally developed immunity?

There are two ways: one is the theoretical way, the other is the practical way. 
“The theoretical way is when examined, it was shown that 95% of people immunized by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine became immunized. So, statistically, you can assume that if we immunize 100 people, 95 of them will be immunized against coronavirus,” Mevorach said. 
In contrast, if one wants to practically determine if he is immune to a certain virus, then the person’s antibodies need to be measured, such as through a serological test, and it needs to be verified that the person has in fact developed B cells and T cells. 

5 - We hear a lot about herd immunity. What is it and how is it achieved?

Mevorach explained that herd immunity is when enough individuals are immune to a disease either through getting sick or vaccination. Usually, it takes too many sick people to develop natural herd immunity, and this can be dangerous, since some people will get extremely sick and even die in the process. With vaccination, when enough people are vaccinated, they become immune and then the disease cannot spread. 
“Let us say someone is sick and encounters nine people, but all are immunized,” Mevorach said, “then the disease will not spread.”
A year ago in Israel, when a person who was infected with COVID-19 encountered 10 people, there was a risk that all 10 would contract the virus because it spread so quickly. Now, with more than five million people inoculated, that same sick person can encounter 10 people, but most likely they already developed immunity and therefore the disease does not spread. 
“When you get to a place where the disease does not spread at all anymore, that is herd immunity,” according to Mevorach. “We are aiming for worldwide herd immunity, but that will take a long time. In Israel, we are on our way to getting it and hopefully it will occur in the United States, the United Kingdom and some other vaccinated countries soon, too.”
Mevorach added that even when a society develops herd immunity there still can be a few outbreaks among unvaccinated segments of the population. 


Tags health hadassah hospital Coronavirus immunity COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by