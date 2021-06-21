The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19 vaccine has no impact on fertility, Israeli study shows

Some studies had previously suggested that a coronavirus infection might decrease ovarian function or semen quality.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 21, 2021 19:32
A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA/FILE PHOTO)
A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA/FILE PHOTO)
The coronavirus vaccine has no impact on fertility, either male or female, new Israeli research has shown.
A team from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer) conducted a study on 36 couples who unsuccessfully underwent fertility treatments before they got  inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and went back for another round of treatments after they got jabbed.
The researchers compared all parameters and found that the shots had no influence on the patients’ performances or ovarian reserve.
“We decided to carry out this research because many people are scared of the possible effects of the vaccines on fertility,” said Prof. Raoul Orvieto, director of Sheba’s IVF Fertility Clinic and lead author of the paper recently published in the journal Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology.
“Comparing two IVF cycles was the best way to see if the vaccine would have any impact, in terms of number of eggs or any other factors,” he also said. “It did not.”
The team looked at both partners in the couple, which included conducting semen analyses.
“We are the first to demonstrate and publish that the vaccine has no effect on both male and female fertility,” Orvieto remarked.
As a result of the second IVF cycle, some 30% of the couples conceived, a number higher than average according to the physician.
“People who come to us are often at an older age or with significant challenges,” Orvieto noted. “Usually the success rate is around 25%.”
The expert said he hoped that more people will be convinced that the vaccine is safe and get inoculated, also in consideration that some preliminary studies seem to indicate that the disease itself might damage fertility.
Some studies have suggested that a coronavirus infection might decrease ovarian function or semen quality.
Another study by the University of Miami, recently published in the JAMA journal, also looked at the issue of the vaccine impact on male fertility, confirming no impact.
“We measured semen volume, sperm concentration and the total amount of moving sperm and found there were no declines in any of the parameters as compared to the baseline analysis,” Daniel C. Gonzalez, B.Sc, the study’s first author, explained, according to the News Medical website.
According to Orvieto, it is going to be important to continue to study the issue in order to increase the number of patients taken into consideration and to look at a longer follow up period.
“However, I do not expect any different results,” he concluded. “I hope this will help fight misconceptions about the vaccine.”

Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.


