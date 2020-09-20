Pine-Sol gains EPA approval for coronavirus-combatting disinfectant

Sanitary wipes have been in short supply as the coronavirus pandemic continues, as they have been proven helpful in combating the spread of the disease, ABC News reported.Pine-Sol has one such product which has received approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a way to get rid of coronavirus which may remain on surfaces. After testing from a third-party laboratory, the disinfectant was proven effective against the virus with a "10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.""[We hope that] the new approval will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at The Clorox Company.
