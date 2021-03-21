Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

Ratcliffe explained that such "sightings" are "talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, and traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom."



"Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things... there is actually quite a few more than have been made public" Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them..."Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things... there is actually quite a few more than have been made public" pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1 March 19, 2021

A more detailed report will be released in accordance with the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which was passed by the Senate in 2020. The bill shockingly demanded that the director of national intelligence "Submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as 'anomalous aerial vehicles'), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified." Sensors and satellites across the globe have picked up signals that cannot be explained and many of these phenomena have been kept from the public. Ratcliffe claimed intelligence agencies have quieted the information, hoping to publicize the sightings when there are proper explanations that are accessible and understandable to the public.A more detailed report will be released in accordance with the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which was passed by the Senate in 2020. The bill shockingly demanded that the director of national intelligence "Submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as 'anomalous aerial vehicles'), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified."

The report will include all data found through "geospatial intelligence, signals intelligence, human intelligence and measurement and signals intelligence." Classified information held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI will be included as well.

"It is truly a historical moment when you have the United States government and multiple agencies in the organization coming forward and saying that the videos are not only real, but they are truly unidentified aerial phenomena," said former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program Luis Elizondo regarding the report's significance, when the bill was written last year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The act to reveal previously classified UFO and extraterrestrial sightings comes after former president Donald Trump's creation of the Space Force as the fifth branch of the US armed forces.

Eshed insisted that Trump is aware of extraterrestrial life and that he was "on the verge" of disclosing its existence. However, the alien "Galactic Federation" reportedly stopped him from doing so, saying they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to "evolve and reach a stage where we will... understand what space and spaceships are," Yediot reported. Responding to Trump's interest in space intelligence, former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed explained in an interview with Yediot Aharonot late last year that the US and Israel have both been dealing with aliens for years.Eshed insisted that Trump is aware of extraterrestrial life and that he was "on the verge" of disclosing its existence. However, the alien "Galactic Federation" reportedly stopped him from doing so, saying they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to "evolve and reach a stage where we will... understand what space and spaceships are," Yediot reported.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report. With the coming release of the DNI's report and Ratcliffe's exciting disclosure, the question now arises: Will we finally uncover the existence of UFOs and aliens?Aaron Reich contributed to this report.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe gave a preview of the classified information that will be released to the public regarding unexplained aerial sightings, in an interview with Fox News on Friday.