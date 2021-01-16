Coronavirus: Four more cases of South African variant found in Israel

Four more cases of the South African variant have been discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Saturday night. In total 12 cases have been discovered in the country.
According to the testing done in the country's central laboratory, the four cases were brought into the country via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport.
