Greece asks Israel to ‘cooperate’ on COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about Israel’s coronavirus vaccine campaign. Mitsotakis expressed "great interest in cooperating on the issue,” according to the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu also spoke with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša and Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cîțu on Friday. During those conversations, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus, the impact of the vaccines on infection, mutations and the possibilities of opening the economy.

This was Netanyahu’s first call with the Romanian prime minister, according to the PMO. The two agreed to deep economic cooperation.

“The prime minister invited the prime minister to visit Israel at the first opportunity,” the PMO said.

Netanyahu has reported regular conversations with world leaders about Israel’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month , he held a discussion with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who reportedly asked Israel and other neighboring countries for a supplementary number of coronavirus vaccines. Netanyahu told the president that the request would be considered in consultation with experts.

“Netanyahu spoke with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who congratulated him on the vaccine operation; the two discussed possible bilateral cooperation on the issue,” the PMO said after the conversation.

Israel has been running the fastest vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating some 2.9 million people with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine since it kicked off its campaign on December 20. The country is aiming to vaccinate more than 5 million Israelis by the end of March with two doses.

Israel is able to carry out the campaign because of a deal it struck with Pfizer to receive hundreds of thousands of doses per week in exchange for sharing data that would help Pfizer better understand the efficacy of its vaccine.

At the same time, Israel ordered some six million Pfizer vaccines and another 10 million AstraZeneca vaccines - more doses than needed to inoculate the country. The prime minister and health minister have mentioned other deals, though none have been verified.

As such, it has been discussed that Israel could potentially help vaccinate the Palestinian Authority , as well as some neighboring and nearby countries, which could enable safer travel.

In the spring, as restrictions on international travel were slowly being lifted in Israel, the country considered removing the quarantine requirement on Israelis returning from five countries, including nearby Greece and Cyprus.