The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Greece asks Israel to ‘cooperate’ on COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Israel has been running the fastest vaccination campaign in the world.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 29, 2021 17:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [L] with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis [R]. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [L] with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis [R].
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about Israel’s coronavirus vaccine campaign. Mitsotakis expressed "great interest in cooperating on the issue,” according to the prime minister’s office.
Netanyahu also spoke with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša and Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cîțu on Friday. During those conversations, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus, the impact of the vaccines on infection, mutations and the possibilities of opening the economy.
This was Netanyahu’s first call with the Romanian prime minister, according to the PMO. The two agreed to deep economic cooperation. 
“The prime minister invited the prime minister to visit Israel at the first opportunity,” the PMO said.
Netanyahu has reported regular conversations with world leaders about Israel’s management of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Earlier this month, he held a discussion with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who reportedly asked Israel and other neighboring countries for a supplementary number of coronavirus vaccines. Netanyahu told the president that the request would be considered in consultation with experts.
“Netanyahu spoke with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who congratulated him on the vaccine operation; the two discussed possible bilateral cooperation on the issue,” the PMO said after the conversation.
Israel has been running the fastest vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating some 2.9 million people with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine since it kicked off its campaign on December 20. The country is aiming to vaccinate more than 5 million Israelis by the end of March with two doses.
Israel is able to carry out the campaign because of a deal it struck with Pfizer to receive hundreds of thousands of doses per week in exchange for sharing data that would help Pfizer better understand the efficacy of its vaccine. 
At the same time, Israel ordered some six million Pfizer vaccines and another 10 million AstraZeneca vaccines - more doses than needed to inoculate the country. The prime minister and health minister have mentioned other deals, though none have been verified.
As such, it has been discussed that Israel could potentially help vaccinate the Palestinian Authority, as well as some neighboring and nearby countries, which could enable safer travel.
In the spring, as restrictions on international travel were slowly being lifted in Israel, the country considered removing the quarantine requirement on Israelis returning from five countries, including nearby Greece and Cyprus.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu greece Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why Kochavi picked a fight with Biden and why it's not good for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by