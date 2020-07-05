The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How to avoid catching coronavirus

The Jerusalem Post has put together a top-list of “safe” and “less safe” activities based on lists published by international health networks and publications.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 5, 2020 17:43
Ziv Shilon running on the beach (photo credit: TIKVOT)
Ziv Shilon running on the beach
(photo credit: TIKVOT)
Coronavirus continues to plague much of the world and especially Israel. Can you avoid infection?
According to a report by the IDF Intelligence Corps, while there is no full-proof method for avoiding infection, there are considerations that could decrease your likelihood of catching corona.
The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is overseen by the IDF Intelligence Corps in cooperation with the Health Ministry, released a report Sunday that reviews international recommendations for the kinds of activities that are high- to low-risk. The punch line: “Avoid the ‘three Cs,’” as a poster in Japan offers - closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby and close-contact settings such as close-range conversations.
The Jerusalem Post has put together a top-list of “safe” and “less safe” activities based on lists published by international health networks and publications and used by the IDF to compile Sunday’s report.
The chart is based on the following infographics that were included in the IDF report: Whatcom County Health Department in Washington, Yahoo Finance, Nebraska Medicine and data compiled from 500 epidemiologists that was published by the New York Times. 
The report notes that although the infographics are not backed up by specific academic research, they help present a clearer picture for the public. 
“Mass events in the presents of coronavirus patients may result in a significant jump in the percentage of infection,” the report explains. “Occasionally, a sole patient at a large event can mass infect tens to even hundreds of people.”
The report claims that these events are accelerating the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel and therefore “the main danger is their mere existence” and in particular, when they are held in closed and crowded spaces.
It recommends re-examining the easing of restrictions on cultural events, including the capping the maximum number of participants and considering the locations in which they are held. If they are going to occur, then the report recommends increasing enforcement of Health Ministry regulations and ensuring that attendees maintain good hygiene. 
View the full report in Hebrew.


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by