Israeli air conditioner kills 99.99% of germs, viruses in enclosed spaces

The company began expanding into new fields, including air treatment and purification, as part of a five-year plan presented by Tadiran in May. The company plans to introduce a number of air purification solutions for enclosed spaces.

In 2020, Tadiran presented its AIR CARE technology in the SUPREME air conditioner series and UV technology in premium mini-central air conditioners.

The company is now introducing new technologies called Air Care 02 for disinfecting the air with two patents, with one of the patents approved as an international patent and the second in the final stages of registration.

The technology works by generating hydrogen peroxide by using the moisture in the air and converting it to hydrogen peroxide. This then purifies the air and kills 99.999% of viruses and bacteria. The effectiveness of the technology was tested in an FDA-recognized laboratory in the US for testing for viruses, bacteria and mold.

"Research by the World Health Organization has found that our home living environment is five times more polluted than the outdoor environment – something that causes infections among millions around the world. Several years ago, we already decided to lead in the field of treating the air and producing a healthy home," Tadiran CEO and controlling shareholder Moshe Mamrod. "After a big investment and three years of development, we have achieved a technological breakthrough in protecting enclosed spaces and providing solutions for a healthy home and for clean air. The new technology has been tested and approved by an FDA registered laboratory as well as by academics. The patents that we have developed are currently being presented to leading air conditioner companies around the world, and they are arousing major interest."

The hydrogen peroxide technology is installed in an air conditioner converts some of the H2O (water) in the air into hydrogen peroxide H2O2, by releasing the ions into the atmosphere.

The device is located at the air entry of the evaporator with a pin at its center. The electric tension between the pin and the metal wheel of the device causes a process of breaking down the H20 and producing H2O2.

A very small amount of hydrogen peroxide molecules is produced in the reaction, far less than the permitted standard by law. The molecules are dispersed into the air and attach themselves to germs and pollutants and destroy them. The amount of hydrogen peroxide produced is low enough to avoid harm to those in the enclosed space, but is high enough to still effectively destroy pollutants.

