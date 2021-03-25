The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli cannabis firm hires former FM Tzipi Livni as strategic consultant

"Tzipi Livni will lead the firm in realizing its strategy for becoming an international company," said Cantek CEO Netzach Yisrael.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 25, 2021 20:09
CANTEK-brand medical cannabis in at their indoor growing facility in Mavki'im, in southern Israel. (photo credit: RAPHAEL KADISHZON)
(photo credit: RAPHAEL KADISHZON)
(photo credit: RAPHAEL KADISHZON)
Former foreign minister and the woman who nearly became Israel's second female prime minister - Tzipi Livni - will serve as a strategic consultant to the Israeli medical cannabis firm Cantek.
The company, that deals with growing and distributing cannabis strains in Israel and Europe, has invested this past year around NIS 73 million in developing a value chain for the company that includes manufacturing capabilities, a production plant, pharmacies, marketing, distribution and consulting services to patients through the "Tree of Knowledge" center in Tel Aviv. 
"The vision of our company is taking shape and the collaboration with Tzipi Livni will lead the firm in realizing its strategy for becoming an international company," said Cantek CEO Netzach Yisrael. 
"Livni is a leader in every way. She possesses a sharp strategic viewpoint that will help navigate Cantek in its next steps," he added.   
Cantek has recently signed an exclusive agreement with Canadian cannabis firm Aurora, known for its innovative growing technology, the quality of strains and its efforts to promote R&D in cannabis treatment.
Since acquiring the control of both Shlomi Sandak’s “CannabiSandak” and Ilan Gil’s “Green Medical Services,” CANTEK's "Tree of Knowledge" has become Israel’s largest medical cannabis consultation center.
The center houses physicians who specialize in psychiatry, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and cardiothoracic surgery, to help patients who suffer from a variety of conditions which can be aided by medical cannabis, including PTSD, autism, Crohn’s disease, chronic pain and cancer.
It will be interesting to see how one of Israel's most seasoned politicians, with a strong affinity to international relations and the Jewish diaspora, will serve a small company with the potential of revolutionizing the Israeli cannabis industry.
Livni announced her retirement from politics in 2019, following a decade that saw her fall from her place as the heir-apparent prime minister who received more votes than Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2009 election. 
At that peak, when it looked like she would become Israel’s second female prime minister after Golda Meir, Livni started copying US president Barak Obama’s successful 2008 campaign.
Gil Hoffman and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.  


