The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

A research team found 18 drugs that they felt could be effective.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN  
JULY 20, 2021 17:36
Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021. (photo credit: ZOLTAN BALOGH/MTI/MTVA/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
(photo credit: ZOLTAN BALOGH/MTI/MTVA/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
A team of Israeli scientists from the Hebrew University say they have identified from a library of pre-existing drug compounds that could potentially help treat, if not “cure,” people who develop COVID-19.
Prof. Shy Arkin, a biochemist in the Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Science, told The Jerusalem Post that in lab tests in which cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 and placed together with the drugs, “after two days, nothing happened - meaning that almost 100% of the cells lived despite being infected with the virus.”  
In contrast, without the compounds, around 50% of the cells died after coming in contact with the virus.  
Arkin and his team culled through a library of more than 2,800 approved-for-use compounds, identifying 18 drugs that they felt could be effective. In unpublished work, the researchers were able to show that several of these compounds "exhibited remarkable potency against the whole virus in in vitro experiments.”
Two of them are Darapladib, used for the treatment of atherosclerosis, and Flumatinib, used for the treatment of certain blood cancers. Though he was hesitant to share the names of any of the drugs and said he could not recommend them until they underwent proper clinical trials.
The team focused on drug repurposing to potentially expedite any future regulatory steps. Since the drugs are already being used for other indications, their toxicity and side effects, for example, are already known and approved.  
The way the drugs work is by inhibiting two targets in the virus: the E (envelope) protein or channel and the 3a channel.
The E protein is the most conserved of all virus proteins. For example, while the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 (the 2003 virus) are only about 75% identical, their E proteins are roughly 95% alike. This means that the drugs would likely remain effective even when the virus mutates, Arkin told the Post. 
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines target the spike protein.  
In previous studies, E and 3a proteins were shown to be essential for viral infectivity. His team was among the first to study the E protein of the first SARS coronavirus in 2004. 
As part of research that Arkin’s team has been conducting for more than two decades, they identified that the E protein is an ion channel, a type of protein family expressed by virtually all living cells that because of its structure has “served as excellent and frequent targets for pharmaceutical point interventions,” the report said - including for cystic fibrosis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, neurodegenerative diseases, hypertension, angina and more.
Arkin said it is important that “a large arsenal” of drugs exist to fight SARS-CoV-2.
“We should never be in a situation where in our arsenal we only have one firearm,” he said. “If we only have one and we rely solely on it, and then there comes a time that it fails, we will be in a very precarious situation.”
Now, Arkin believes his team is set for in vitro and in vivo studies and is looking for a pharmaceutical partner to help carry these trials through.  
Citing the success of Gilead obtaining Food and Drug administration approval for the drug Remdesivir in record time at the start of the pandemic, he said he is “optimistic” that at least some of these compounds could be approved for use against COVID “very quickly with the right partner." 


Tags medicine Coronavirus research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by