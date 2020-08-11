The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli start-up launches first ever at-home ultrasound for future moms

The device, which according to the company is the first of its kind in the world, has already been clinically tested and it has been approved for use in Israel and in the European Union.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 18:25
Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnant woman (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A new tele-ultrasound device developed by the Israeli start-up PulseNmore will allow pregnant women to perform an ultrasound at home without the need to visit a clinic or a hospital. The health fund Clalit has already ordered 20,000 units of the device for its members, as the company’s Chief Operating Officer Jordan Rubinson told The Jerusalem Post.
“Traditionally, ultrasound technology has been associated with very big, expensive machines in hospitals operated by highly trained technicians,” he explained. “In the past few years, a new generation of devices that are smaller and easier to use have been developed and offered to physicians themselves, but they still require sophisticated users and they still cost thousands of dollars. Our solution represents the next step.”
A small device that attaches to smartphones, PulseNmore’s product is operated straight by the woman herself, either during a live telemedicine appointment or alternatively by following simple instructions in five steps presented by the devoted app to produce a video of the fetus that is uploaded in the system and can be later examined by a doctor.
Israeli startup PulseNmore's at-home ultrasound machine (Credit: PulseNmore)Israeli startup PulseNmore's at-home ultrasound machine (Credit: PulseNmore)
“The hardware is making use of the advantages of cellphone technologies. Our device attaches to an ordinary cell phone,” Rubinson pointed out. “We use the cellphone as the screen, the power source and the communication and control center. We really simplified the heart of the ultrasound focusing only on what it needs to do and stripping away all the extras to obtain an excellent ultrasound at the fraction of the cost, in the order of the hundreds of dollars.”
The device, which according to the company is the first of its kind in the world, has already been clinically tested and it has been approved for use in Israel and in the European Union.
“Clalit’s physicians reviewed more than 1,300 self-scans in our initial study with PulseNmore and clearly saw fetal heart activity, movement and amniotic fluid in 95% of the scans,” Leor Wolff, Head of Translational Innovation and the eHealth Division at Clalit Health Services said in a press release. “We are confident that PulseNmore’s device will support our healthcare professionals during COVID-19 and beyond, while enhancing the pregnancy experience and satisfaction for our members.”
Rubinson emphasized that the device will not only save future mothers several visits to clinics or hospitals to get regular ultrasounds, but it can also help them achieve peace of mind in case of a sudden concern about the fetus’ health.
“On average, every pregnant woman would go to the emergency room once or twice to make sure that the baby is ok. With the tele-ultrasound, they will be able to check it themselves at home,” he said.
The COO also highlighted that PulseNmore does not intend to sell the product to private customers but rather to health organizations, in order to ensure that it is used properly and in the correct way.
He added that Clalit is planning on starting the distribution of the devices as early as November.
“We are proud to lead another breakthrough in telemedicine and to offer our members a remote and convenient ultrasound service that meets the needs of the coronavirus period and beyond,” Professor Ehud Davidson, director-general of Clalit commented. “The uniqueness of our offering lies in our service concept that combines subsidizing the cost of PulseNmore’s device and offering services for medical guidance and advice provided by Clalit’s best experts.”
“I believe that providing pregnant women with the opportunity to connect with the babies inside their womb, even just for the pure joy of them and their families, is something extremely meaningful,” Rubinson concluded.


Tags health technology start up nation pregnant science
