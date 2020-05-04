The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli team finds way to inject drug against COVID-19-related infections

“If the trial is successful, we will be able to start using the drug in some coronavirus patients or for other diseases,” the professor told the 'Post.'

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 4, 2020 18:14
Injecting syringe for vaccination (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Injecting syringe for vaccination (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Among the victims of the coronavirus around the world, a high number was ultimately killed not by the virus itself, but by secondary bacterial infections, often respiratory diseases like pneumonia, with some studies estimating this percentage close to 50%. New research by a Hebrew University of Jerusalem team has developed an injectable antibiotic that could have a deep impact not only in treating COVID-19 patients, but also all those affected by antibiotic-resistant infections.
Prof. Yechezkel Barenholz and his team at the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research at Hadassah Medical School have been working on improving the performance of drugs in treating different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases, for many years. Their method is based on encapsulating the drugs in particles that can be injected in the body.
“We take well-known and established drugs and encapsulate them in two types of particles, using what we call ‘liposome’ because they are made of lipids, that is, fats. These particle imitate the human cell because they feature a membrane separating the outer world and the inner world of the unit,” Barenholz told The Jerusalem Post, explaining that this way the particles can be injected to target the specific area of the body affected, increasing the efficacy of the cure. If the drug was injected without encapsulating it first, it would just disappear before being able to display its effects.
“The particles then travel through the blood and they know how to find the site of the disease,” the professor added.
The lab has already developed several drugs employing this technique, including an anti-cancer drug that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) years ago and it is currently used world-wide.
The new branch of the research focusing on bacterial infections managed to reformulate a highly effective topical antibiotic called Mupirocin to allow for intravenous delivery and by doing so it developed new properties to fight drug-resistant bacteria, including those responsible for secondary infections in coronavirus patients.
“We loaded the particles with this special antibiotic which has a very different way to kill the bacteria from all others known today and for this reason bacteria do not have the same resistance towards it,” Barenholz pointed out, highlighting how bacteria’s resistance to antibiotics is one of the biggest medical challenges of our time, with estimations stating that if a solution is not found by 2050 it could kill 10 million people every year up from the 700,000 victims of today.
“Also in the case of flu, most people do not die from the influenza virus, but from the secondary bacterial infections they develop,” he said.
The tests on different animal groups already performed have shown very promising results and a clinical trial of the treatment will start soon, most likely at the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem, to exclude problems of toxicity and to assess how the drug behaves in human blood. 
“If the trial is successful, we will be able to start using the drug in some coronavirus patients or for other diseases,” the professor told the Post.
“It is important to highlight that in case of antibiotics, animal studies are relatively highly- predictive of what happens in humans, differently with what happens in other fields, such as cancer studies,” he explained.
Other researchers in Barenholz’s lab are working on other projects targeting COVID-19. A group is trying to use the liposome technology to deal with all steps of the viral infection, to prevent the virus penetration, processing inside the cells, duplication and exits. Another study aims to reduce the severe impact of the virus on the lungs which makes the body react against the virus in a way that at some point damages the body itself, creating a very difficult situation to cure.
“In this case I think we are about six to nine months away from clinical trials,” he concluded.


