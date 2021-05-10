The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli, Turkish scientists developing solution in event of ‘dirty bomb’

A dirty bomb, also known as a radiological dispersal device, combines conventional explosives with radioactive material.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 10, 2021 16:34
If a “dirty bomb” explodes in a crowded urban area, civilians would be at risk of exposure to potentially lethal levels of radiation. Accurate and rapid assessment of the elements used, and the dose of radiation received by each individual would be paramount to reducing damage and anxiety.
A dirty bomb, also known as a radiological dispersal device, combines conventional explosives with radioactive material. Experts say the chances of one detonating in a crowded place is becoming increasingly likely.
An unlikely team is working on a solution.
An Israeli radiation oncologist from Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer has partnered with a group of other doctors and scientists from Turkey, America, Ukraine, Poland and New Zealand to develop a small and cheap “dosimeter” – a badge that detects and measures exposure to radiation – for use in the event of a radiological emergency, specifically in an urban setting.
To date, most efforts in this area have focused on merely quantifying a personnel absorbed dose. This device would likely uniquely discriminate a single or any combination of radioactive contaminants in a short time.
According to the team’s reports: “Such a device will not only fulfill an unmet need in homeland security but is also expected to attract significant commercial interest.”
The team was paired together through NATO’s Science for Peace and Security Program.
Israel is not a member of NATO but is considered a partner nation.
“The idea of this science for peace thing is that different countries work together on projects that are science-based but also have a military or anti-terrorist spin on them,” Dr. Yaacov Lawrence, who serves as vice chair of the Radiation Oncology Department at Sheba, explained.
He said the final product is expected to look like two small sugar candies composed of various composite materials that absorb radiation or remember exposure to radiation. After an event, these “candies” can be read by a dosimeter that the team is designing. The more radiation the more the candies will glow after being activated.
The two types of candies are made of different substances and each one will react slightly differently to the reader, indicating what type of radiation it was.
Such material could be sewn into fabric or a soldier’s uniform, for example.
Lawrence said that within the consortium, every country and lab has a different role. In Turkey, Ukraine and New Zealand they are synthesizing the materials. In Poland and Turkey, they are making the reader.
Doctors at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and at Sheba are working to understand the radiation and medical implications. The samples were sent to the hospitals and irradiated with a wide range of photon and electron beams.
“As a result of the project, I have developed close working relationships with colleagues in Turkey, Ukraine and Poland – a really quite unexpected development in my life!” Lawrence said.
He said that he hopes to visit his colleagues soon when the COVID-19 virus further subsides.
The goal is to complete the project in a year-and-a-half, Lawrence added, and at the conclusion to have a dosimeter suitable for commercialization.


