The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel’s first university-made nanosatellite to launch into space

The event will take place at 7:36 p.m. Israel time on Saturday night from the NASA launch facility in Virginia.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 10:01
Space launch (illustrative) (photo credit: NASA)
Space launch (illustrative)
(photo credit: NASA)
Israel’s first nanosatellite to be completely designed, developed, assembled and tested by an Israeli university will launch into space on Saturday night, Tel Aviv University shared.
TAU-SAT1 is scheduled to launch at 7:36 p.m. Israel time from the NASA launch facility in Virginia. A special panel discussion on the launch will take place directly before at 6:45 p.m. Israel time.
Watch live here: 
"We have now joined the 'Civil Space Revolution', called New Space, in which, unlike the Old Space, not only giant companies with huge budgets and large teams of engineers can build and launch satellites,” said Prof. Colin Price, head of the Porter Department of Environmental Studies at TAU. “We were able to prove that with the right planning, miniaturization and modulation of many technologies, small satellites can be built and launched into space within two years by students, at a fraction of the budget needed in the Old Space." 
TAU-SAT1 was completed about four months ago. It was then sent to Japan for pre-flight testing at the JAXA space agency. It arrived in Virginia two weeks ago. The nanosatellite, which is only 10 by 10 by 30 centimeters and weighs less than 2.5 kilograms, will enter space on a NASA resupply spacecraft destined for the International Space Station.
Once in space, it will orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers above sea level at what the university described as a “dizzying speed” of 27,600 km per hour, or 7.6 km per second. Every 90 minutes it will complete an orbit around Earth.

TAU-SAT1 (Credit: Tel Aviv University)TAU-SAT1 (Credit: Tel Aviv University)
TAU-SAT1 is meant to conduct several experiments while in orbit, including the measurement of cosmic radiation around earth. 
“Our scientific task is to monitor this radiation, and to measure the flux of these particles and their products,” explained Dr. Meir Ariel, director of TAU's Center for Nanosatellites. “It should be understood that space is a hostile environment, not only for humans but also for electronic systems. When these particles hit astronauts or electronic equipment in space, they can cause significant damage. The scientific information collected by our satellite will enable the design of protective means for astronauts and space systems.”
To collect the data, the school built a satellite station on the roof of its Engineering building. When TAU-SAT1 passes over Israel within a radius of 1,000 kilometers from the station’s receiving range, the antennas will track the satellite's orbit and a process of data transmission will occur between the satellite and the station. According to Dr. Ofer Amrani, head of Tel Aviv University’s Miniature Satellite Lab, these “transmissions” will take place about four times a day for less than 10 minutes at a time.  
“Because it has no engine, the nanosatellite’s trajectory will fade over time as a result of atmospheric drag – and eventually it will burn up in the atmosphere and come back to us as stardust,” Amrani said. 
Tel Aviv University researchers (Credit: Tel Aviv University)Tel Aviv University researchers (Credit: Tel Aviv University)
He added that, "We built the infrastructure for developing TAU-SAT1 on our own – from the cleanrooms, through the various testing facilities such as the thermal vacuum chamber, to the receiving and transmission station we placed on the roof.”
TAU researchers are already aiming for their next target: TAU-SAT2.
“The idea is that any researcher and any student, from any school at Tel Aviv University, or outside of it, will be able to plan and launch experiments into space in the future – even without being an expert on space,” Amrani further explained. 


Tags tel aviv university space Satellite
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by