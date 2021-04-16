The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel’s schools return to 'normal' on Sunday - here are the details

The opening will be done under a stricter intervention model - the “Adjusted” Defending Education program - for dealing with outbreaks.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 16, 2021 13:46
Children begin school in Jerusalem on November 1, 2020 after a lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Children begin school in Jerusalem on November 1, 2020 after a lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Education Ministry published on Friday the framework for returning to “normal” full-time schooling on Sunday. Studies will resume six days per week without capsules and with no restriction on the movement of teachers, aides or students.
Supplementary education classes, such as support for new immigrants, will also return in full, as will after-school programs available for youth in preschools through third grade.
The opening will be done under a stricter intervention model - the “Adjusted” Defending Education program - for dealing with outbreaks, allowing for wide monitoring and prevention of spread.
Schools will still be required to adhere to the Health Ministry guidelines, such as wearing masks, adhering to personal hygiene, ventilating classrooms, keeping as much distance as possible during breaks and when gathering in common areas.
Students will not be required to wear masks in open spaces, while eating or during gym class. 
The Health Ministry on Thursday night announced that the public will no longer be required to wear masks in open spaces beginning on Sunday either. 
Schools will now be able to hold day trips. Army preparation courses for students in grades 11-12 can take place with up to 100 students and staff members in open areas. School transportation, such as special busing programs, can commence. 
In order to help reduce emotional, social and learning gaps, middle and upper school principals can decide to set up a flexible learning program that can include individual, group or integrated learning - inside or outside. Digital distance learning can still occur at a rate of up 20% of the weekly study hours or up to a weekly learning day. 
Additionally, education assistants whose service was expanded will continue to work in primary schools as they have done so far, in an attempt to reduce the gaps that have been created.
While the aim is to resume full-time learning across the country on Sunday, if schools need more time to prepare, they have up until April 25 to complete their transitions back to school.
At this stage, the non-formal education system and the higher education system will continue to operate in the existing format.
“The long-awaited return to full-time learning evokes a range of emotions among students, staff and parents,” the Education Ministry wrote in a letter that included the new framework on Friday. “On the one hand, everyone has been longing for routine and a sense of security and stability. On the other hand, a return to routine is accompanied by a fear of gaps that have been created, of distance or even alienation.
“The fear of the coronavirus, which has not yet left the world, also hovers from above,” the message continued. “It is important to allow everyone time to adapt.”
The ministry recommended that space be offered to students and staff to express complex emotions and said it is important that all parties be supportive during this period of transmission.
It added that schools should consider classroom and personal dialogues with students about their emotions, plan classroom social time to reacquaint students and, of course, provide maximum academic assistance for each student.
Last week, a report by the Education Ministry was released that showed there has been a 30% decrease in basic skills among first- through third-graders, and a gap of about 30% has developed in the core subjects, such as math and English, among students in grades 7-10.
Students have decreased motor and physical skills, and school counselors reported that one in three students was suffering from emotional distress and that there is a 25% increase in risk assessments for suicide by educational psychologists.
A separate survey conducted by Prof. Michal Grinstein-Weiss of Washington University and the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya together with Prof. Rami Benvenisti of Hebrew University, showed that one in five children is suffering from symptoms of anxiety.
Also, nearly half of children (46%) need psychological help as a result of the coronavirus crisis.


Tags education school Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by