Israel’s schools return to 'normal' on Sunday - here are the details

The Education Ministry published on Friday the framework for returning to “normal” full-time schooling on Sunday. Studies will resume six days per week without capsules and with no restriction on the movement of teachers, aides or students.

Supplementary education classes, such as support for new immigrants, will also return in full, as will after-school programs available for youth in preschools through third grade.

The opening will be done under a stricter intervention model - the “Adjusted” Defending Education program - for dealing with outbreaks, allowing for wide monitoring and prevention of spread.

Schools will still be required to adhere to the Health Ministry guidelines, such as wearing masks, adhering to personal hygiene, ventilating classrooms, keeping as much distance as possible during breaks and when gathering in common areas.

Students will not be required to wear masks in open spaces, while eating or during gym class.

The Health Ministry on Thursday night announced that the public will no longer be required to wear masks in open spaces beginning on Sunday either.

Schools will now be able to hold day trips. Army preparation courses for students in grades 11-12 can take place with up to 100 students and staff members in open areas. School transportation, such as special busing programs, can commence.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In order to help reduce emotional, social and learning gaps, middle and upper school principals can decide to set up a flexible learning program that can include individual, group or integrated learning - inside or outside. Digital distance learning can still occur at a rate of up 20% of the weekly study hours or up to a weekly learning day.

Additionally, education assistants whose service was expanded will continue to work in primary schools as they have done so far, in an attempt to reduce the gaps that have been created.

While the aim is to resume full-time learning across the country on Sunday, if schools need more time to prepare, they have up until April 25 to complete their transitions back to school.

At this stage, the non-formal education system and the higher education system will continue to operate in the existing format.

“The long-awaited return to full-time learning evokes a range of emotions among students, staff and parents,” the Education Ministry wrote in a letter that included the new framework on Friday. “On the one hand, everyone has been longing for routine and a sense of security and stability. On the other hand, a return to routine is accompanied by a fear of gaps that have been created, of distance or even alienation.

“The fear of the coronavirus, which has not yet left the world, also hovers from above,” the message continued. “It is important to allow everyone time to adapt.”

The ministry recommended that space be offered to students and staff to express complex emotions and said it is important that all parties be supportive during this period of transmission.

It added that schools should consider classroom and personal dialogues with students about their emotions, plan classroom social time to reacquaint students and, of course, provide maximum academic assistance for each student.

Last week , a report by the Education Ministry was released that showed there has been a 30% decrease in basic skills among first- through third-graders, and a gap of about 30% has developed in the core subjects, such as math and English, among students in grades 7-10.

Students have decreased motor and physical skills, and school counselors reported that one in three students was suffering from emotional distress and that there is a 25% increase in risk assessments for suicide by educational psychologists.