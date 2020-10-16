MDA, Bnei Akiva team up to collect blood

Bnei Akiva, the largest religious Zionist youth movement in the world, has teemed up with Magen David Adom to donate blood.

MDA's blood services recently called on the general public to come urgently and donate blood, due to a significant decrease in blood supply in Israel amid the coronavirus

Now, MDA is holding blood drives at Bnei Akiva branches throughout the country. Hundreds of blood donations have been collected from participants who are over the age of 17. Their parents and friends have also taken part.

The project began several weeks ago. Since the start of the lockdown more and more groups have joined. They are “competing” to see which branch can donate the most blood, a joint release explained.

"The movement is working around the clock to help wherever it is needed," said Bnei Akiva secretary-general Yair Shahal. "We see cooperation with MDA as a significant step in helping the health of us all during these difficult days that we are in." In March, the IDF participated in a similar project with MDA.

MDA is collecting the blood for use by its National Blood Services division, which is responsible for the collection, processing, testing and distribution of blood units and blood products throughout the country.

Each year, MDA collects more than 280,000 blood units.