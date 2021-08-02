The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
MDA publishes helpful guide for surviving the upcoming heatwave

The list of tips includes helpful suggestions for actions that will help keep you and your loved ones safe during the heatwave.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2021 21:48
Thousands flock to Tel Aviv beaches during April 22 heat wave. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Thousands flock to Tel Aviv beaches during April 22 heat wave.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel entered a massive heat wave on Monday morning which is expected to last until Sunday of next week and Magen David Adom has published a short guide on ways of surviving the heat, preventing heatstroke and dehydration.
The list of tips includes helpful suggestions for actions that will help keep you and your loved ones safe during the heatwave, such as:
- Avoid direct and prolonged exposure to sunlight.
- Drink large amounts of water.
- Avoid unnecessary physical activities during the daytime.
- Stay in shaded and air-conditioned rooms whenever possible, while also adhering to indoor mask requirements to avoid spreading coronavirus.
- Keep in constant contact with at-risk family members and neighbors to avoid heatstroke, especially when exiting and locking vehicles.
- Stay only on approved beaches and only at times when a lifeguard is present (7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during the summer months), especially when traveling with children and toddlers.
MDA Director General Eli Bin said in a statement on Monday that "We are at the start of an extreme and long heat wave, during which, we ask the general public to obey the precautionary guidelines and take safety measures so we can finish the heat wave safely - without further casualties." 
"The elderly and children must be taken care of using every means possible so as not to cause a major disaster," Bin reiterated, adding that "We wish the people of Israel a pleasant, safe and healthy summer."


