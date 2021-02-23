MDA to set up vaccination station at Qalandiya Crossing in East Jerusalem

As part of the Israel's efforts to combat the coronavirus crisis through rapid, mass-vaccination, Magen David Adom's (MDA) EMTs and Paramedics will operate a COVID vaccination drive at the Qalandiya Crossing in East Jerusalem on Tuesday.





The compound will be set up in cooperation with the Health Ministry, Home Front Command and the Jerusalem Municipality, and is intended for thousands of residents from the neighbouring Palestinian villages and also blue ID card holders - Israeli citizens - who live in settlements across the fence.

It will be operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and does not require a previous appointment for vaccination.

Citizens of the West Bank and Gaza - green ID card holders - have continued to receive only a limited supply of vaccine shipments due to a $30 million funding shortfall , even after factoring in support from a global vaccine scheme for poorer economies.

The Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry announced on Friday that it had struck a deal with the Israeli Health Ministry to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel.

However, after the World Bank detailed the Palestinian's dire financial gaps on Sunday, Israel will likely need to negotiate further transfers of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians, if they don't want a health disaster to develop next door.

"In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," the world bank said.