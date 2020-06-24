The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Meat allergy in the US is slowly being eradicated by fire ants

The 'alpha-gal' meat allergy is caused by the bite of the lone star tick.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 24, 2020 21:39
Ant (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ant (illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Invasive fire ants are limiting the spread of a dangerous meat allergy across the United States, researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have found.
The unexpected finding came about during a study of the "alpha-gal" meat allergy, which causes sufferers to experience potentially severe allergic reactions to mammalian meat products. The allergy is spread by the bite of the lone star tick, and is common throughout the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest, but is rare along the Gulf coast and in Texas.
The researchers mapped the data, and were led to an unusual theory: fire ants.
“We did not set out to study fire ants, but when the number of alpha-gal cases in the Gulf Coast was consistently lower than we expected, the fire ant emerged as an interesting explanation,” said UVA researcher Behnam Keshavarz, PhD, a co-first author of a new scientific paper outlining the discovery.
The alpha-gal allergy was first identified over a decade ago by UVA allergist Thomas Platts-Mills. Since then, he and his colleagues have investigated the process by which the tick's bite causes people to develop an allergy to alpha-gal, a sugar present in meat, but little work had been done on the geographic spread of the allergy within the United States.
The team at UVA set out to change that, by surveying allergists across the country to map cases of the allergy. They also tested blood samples in two different geographic locations, to show that the allergy was similar across the country.
They found 14 states in which the allergy was common in a significant percentage of the state, and eleven states in which at least one allergist reported more than 100 cases of alpha-gal in their clinic. However, they also found that six out of ten allergy clinic in Eastern Texas had no cases at all.
Having gathered data from 44 states, the researchers were surprised to see few cases in Texas or the Gulf Coast - surprised because the lone star tick is usually reported on Centers for Disease Control maps of the area.
After considering potential explanations for the omission, the researchers went back to the allergists and surveyed them on allergic reactions caused by fire ants. They overlaid the results, and the results produced a striking inverse relationship: areas with the highest numbers of fire ant allergies were those with the lowest rates of meat allergy.
Their conclusion is that the fire ants are somehow competing with or preying upon the ticks.
The ants were accidentally imported from South America in the 1930s and have been slowly spreading northwards ever since, but while this is good news in terms of limiting the spread of alpha-gal allergy, they are merely being replaced by fire ant allergy cases.
“These are two arthropod-related allergic diseases that are connected with each other,” Platts-Mills concludes. “The situation is unique because we think we can predict how both will change over time.”


Tags United States insects food allergy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by