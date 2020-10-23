The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
More than 2,100,000 sampled for the coronavirus since pandemic started

These samples were taken at various locations across the country, most notable at nursing home as part of the “Protecting Fathers and Mothers” project.

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 17:33
MDA uses ambulance bus to evacuate nine from southern Israel nursing home (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Over 2,100,000 people have been tested for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in Israel, marked at February 24th, according to the MDA.
These were taken at various locations across the country, most notably at nursing home as part of the “Protecting Fathers and Mothers” project meant to prevent the spread of the virus to vulnerable populations.
About 340,609 of these tests were taken at people's homes, while 717,137 samples were taken at MDA's Drive and Test facilities operating in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Home Front Command and HMOs across the country. The highest number was in Jerusalem, where 125,454 tests have been carried out within the city.
About 80,988 were sampled in Tel Aviv, of those,73,744 Ganey Yehoshuah. Some 17,986 were tested in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, 25,616 in Ashdod, 24,675 in Hadera, 24,593 in Haifa, 23,066 in Netanya, 20,528 in Kfar Sava, 20,526 in Bnei Brak, 17,806 in Rishon le Zion, 17,142 in Lod, 16,396 in Um al-Fahm, 14,854 in Modi’in Ilit, 14,584 in Beer Sheva, 11,021 in Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut, and 10,518 people were tested in Rehovot. In addition, as needed, Magen David Adom operates additional Drive and Test complexes across the country.
The drive and test facilities continue to operate alongside testing for those who are homebound and in nursing homes and long term care facilities throughout the country.
Those who have come into Israel through Ben Gurion airport have also been tested upon arrival at a special stand located at the airport.
The MDA has also performed 3,000 serological tests since the start of the pandemic.
MDA also continues to collect the plasma of those who have recovered from the coronavirus to produce a passive vaccine, with the goal of helping those who are still suffering from the disease. Approximately 9,423 plasma unit have been donated, with 2,980 given to patients from moderate to severe condition (2 units each).
MDA will continue to help both sampling and transfer patients from their homes to the hospitals, as well as its regular healthcare activities.


