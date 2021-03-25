The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter to fly on Mars in April

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter is set to attempt the first powered flight on another planet.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2021 12:26
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter to fly on Mars in April
NASA engineers plan to send a miniature helicopter whirring just above the surface of Mars next month in an interplanetary aviation experiment that, if successful, would mark the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another celestial body.
The U.S. space agency is comparing the Martian debut of its 4-lb (1.8-kg) solar-powered whirlybird, dubbed Ingenuity, with the Wright Brothers' first sustained flight of a motor-driven airplane near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.
Paying homage to that feat, a tiny swath of wing fabric from the original Wright Brothers plane has been fastened underneath the helicopter's solar panel and will go aloft with Ingenuity when it takes flight roughly 150 million miles from Earth.
Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, where Ingenuity was designed and built, are aiming to launch the twin-rotor, four-legged helicopter on its maiden test flight sometime around April 8.
The helicopter was carried to the red planet last month strapped to the belly of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, which landed Feb. 18 on the floor of a vast basin called Jezero Crater after a nearly seven-month journey through space.
Perseverance, a robot lab on wheels, is designed primarily to seek out traces of fossilized microbial life from Mars' ancient past and to collect rock specimens for return to Earth through future missions to Mars.
One of its first tasks is to transport Ingenuity to its test-flight zone, a flat area near Perseverance's landing site. There the helicopter will be unloaded by remote control and set on the surface before the rover drives carefully away.
NASA has set aside 30 Martian days to unpack and prepare the helicopter for its historic, but modest, first spin. It will take off on a slow, vertical ascent to about 10 feet (3 meters), hovering for 30 seconds, rotating in the air and then descending to a gentle touchdown.
JPL plans to film the entire exercise with cameras mounted on Perseverance, parked a short distance away, and will beam images back to Earth hours later. Ingenuity is also equipped with two cameras of its own used for navigation.
The helicopter will undertake additional flights up to 16 feet (5 meters) high, assuming the initial foray unfolds as expected.
WRIGHT BROTHERS MOMENT
If successful, NASA hopes Ingenuity - a technology demonstration separate from Perseverance's astrobiology mission - paves the way for aerial surveillance of Mars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus or Saturn's moon Titan.
The immediate goal, however, is achieving "that Wright Brothers moment, getting powered, controlled flight, then adding mobility and adding other capabilities like any flight-test program," said Bobby Braun, JPL's planetary science director.
While Mars possesses just a third of the gravity to overcome as Earth, its atmosphere is just 1% as dense, presenting a special challenge for aerodynamic lift. To compensate, engineers equipped Ingenuity with rotor blades that are larger (4-feet-long) and spin more rapidly than would ordinarily be needed for an aircraft of its size.
The design was successfully tested in vacuum chambers simulating Martian conditions at JPL, but it remains to be seen whether Ingenuity will fly on the red planet.
The small, lightweight aircraft must also withstand punishing cold, with nighttime temperatures dropping as low as 130 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 90 degrees Celsius), using solar power alone to recharge its batteries and keep internal components sufficiently heated.


Tags space NASA Mars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by