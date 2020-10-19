New technology passes cannabis to brain through blood-brain barrier

Enabling the passage of medicine through the BBB could provide medical breakthroughs in a variety of treatments. Nextage's new technology is tailored for use with cannabinoids but may provide insight into other uses. Nextage research showed that it is possible to pass a wide variety of chemicals through the BBB.

Passing medicine directly through the BBB could minimize side effects caused by treatments spreading in other organs, it could also lower necessary doses by increasing the bioavailability of the medicine delivered directly to the brain.

Nextage will patent the new technology and will begin negotiating with companies interested in using the technology to develop treatments for brain diseases.

The new technology could potentially help with the development of treatments for a variety of diseases including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, chronic pain, brain cancer and various psychiatric illnesses.

