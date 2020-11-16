The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Replacing anxiety with certainty: expecting spiders reduces phobia - study

"It is possible that if we can increase the feeling of certainty, the sense of anxiety among the public could be moderated."

By CELIA JEAN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 21:48
Participants were presented with a matrix made up nine photos, eight of which were butterflies, while the ninth was either a bird or spider. (photo credit: COURTESY HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
Participants were presented with a matrix made up nine photos, eight of which were butterflies, while the ninth was either a bird or spider.
(photo credit: COURTESY HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
Scared of spiders? It's no secret that arachnophobia - the fear of spiders - is a common phenomenon, but according to a new study conducted by Haifa University, people are less afraid of spiders when someone expected one of the eight legged creatures to show up than they were if the spider took them by surprise.

The study also has benefits for non-arachnophobes, as in essence it shows that anxiety can be reduced in predictable situations when what happens next can be assured, a finding which has applications in today's uncertain times
 
The research, conducted at the university's School of Psychological Sciences and published in the journal Behaviour Research and Therapy, theorizes that reducing attention bias potentially reduces anxiety. Attention bias is regarded as a basic mechanism in anxiety disorders and phobias.
In the case of arachnophobia, attention bias is demonstrated when people who are afraid of spiders spend more time looking for them compared to those who do not share similar anxieties. When an arachnophobe does find a spider, they can become fixated on it, paying cognitive prices as a result.
"The findings of this study complement those of other studies showing the uncertainty impairs our cognitive abilities and contributes to a higher level of anxiety and depression," said Dr. Hadas Okon-Singer, the head of the Cognition-Emotion Interaction Lab, where the study was held.
"This study shows that as certainty rises – even if it is certainty about something we perceive as negative – cognitive impairment falls. In the current context, the coronavirus epidemic has significantly increased the sense of uncertainty. It is possible that if we can increase the feeling of certainty, the sense of anxiety among the public could be moderated," Okon-Singer said. 
Conducting the study at Haifa University was Dr. Okon-Singer, PhD candidates Elinor Abado and Jasmine Sagi, and MA student Nir Silber, in cooperation with a team of researchers from Belgium and Switzerland.
The team aimed to identify whether the level of attention bias in arachnophobes can be reduced if their level of uncertainty is also reduced. In order to do so, study participants who had varying levels of arachnophobia were presented with 300 matrices. Each matrix was compromised of nine photos, eight of which were of butterflies, while a ninth photo in the set would either be a bird or a spider. With each presentation hints were given suggesting whether the ninth picture was a bird or a spider.
Participants were then asked to identify the ninth picture in the photo. Attention bias was measured by the speed and accuracy of the participant's decision. In order to vary the levels of certainty, in one experiment most of the deviant pictures were of birds, while in a second experiment most of the deviant pictures were of spiders. 
Findings showed that as the level of certainty rose, attention bias was reduced, when either type of deviant was presented more often, be it a bird or a spider. Notably, attention bias rose when participants did not know what to expect. In these cases, they were unable to use the surrounding hints to respond according to the task.
The researchers explain that the findings of their study can serve as a foundation for research relating to cognitive training and to the development of innovative treatments for phobia, since until now this field of research has paid little attention to the aspect of certainty.
According to Dr. Okon-Singer, growing awareness of the importance of the sense of certainty is also being reflected in other fields. For example, a study conducted at her laboratory a few months ago during a coronavirus lockdown found that the sense of uncertainty was one of the main factors influencing feelings of depression and anxiety among the public.
“It seems that uncertainty is one of the main hallmarks of the current period. We don’t know how long this situation will continue, we don’t know whether the education system will be opened or not and whether the lockdown will continue. We are basically in an uncertain situation. In light of the findings of the current study, it could be worth examining."


Tags haifa university Mental Health Spiders Anxiety
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by