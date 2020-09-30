The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Risks and rewards among the aging

How can we, as a society and as family of older adults, find the balance between protecting and respecting?

By JUDY JOSS  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 18:44
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
While visiting residents in a Jerusalem retirement home, I vividly remembered a conversation with a 90-year-old woman who told of a wedding she attended the night before. I asked her if she enjoyed it. She replied with a laugh and then proceeded to tell me how her whole table was made up of elderly women. One would not eat the dessert because of the sugar, the other abstained from the meat because of cholesterol. A third was afraid of the salt because of her blood pressure.

She asked them why they couldn’t just once, enjoy the wedding with all the trimmings. After all, how often do they go out?

“What are they afraid of?” she asked. “Dying young?” And she rolled with laughter as she recollected the evening and the wonderful food.

Then a few weeks ago I saw a report on the news about a 103-year-old man who went skydiving. He jumped out of an airplane. It was awesome. Really amazing to see this man free fall, land, shakily stand up and dust himself off. He got a bit dizzy, he said, but it was worth it. When I related this story to a friend of mine, her reaction was one of utter shock. Why did the family allow him to do it? It’s so dangerous. But he made his choice.

More recently a friend of mine who is in the high-risk age group for coronavirus and therefore has not had physical contact with her grandchildren for months, asked her daughter to bring over her eight-month-old grandchild so she could babysit. She needs it, she declared. She will be careful. She will wash her hands. She will wear a mask. But she cannot go on this way. It is making her depressed. Her other daughter is horrified that she should take such a risk.

When people age, does that mean they can no longer make decisions for themselves? Does it mean we need to protect them by wrapping them in cotton wool?

How can we, as a society and as family of older adults, find the balance between protecting and respecting?

When young backpackers, post-army, go to New Zealand and bungee -jump off a cliff, they take calculated risks. They are securely tied to a rope by someone they trust. The risk of injury is still there but the thrill is worth it to them. We may think they are crazy but we don’t go hysterical (okay, maybe their mothers do!). But we are not considered irresponsible for not putting a stop to it.

When a diver enters the water, he makes a calculated decision. There is a danger of injury so he mitigates that danger by wearing the correct diving gear. He also learns how to handle the oxygen tank and how to signal for help in an emergency. Once again these are calculated risks. The danger is still there but the gain – the thrill of diving into the deep blue sea – makes the risk worthwhile for that individual. It makes the diver feel alive.

Most older adults are intelligent people who have made decisions on their own for most of their lives. There is a reason they reached the age they did. They know how to look after themselves. They were, and some still are, working women and men who have held responsible jobs and brought up families of their own. Being old does not mean being incapable of making decisions.

There are those who can no longer make decisions due to impaired cognition, but it is not a given part of aging that decision-making or even calculated risk-taking are things that all older adults can no longer do. It goes without saying that we must follow the law, especially now in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, but that does not mean we have to stop respecting choices older adults make. An elderly person should still be able to expect more from life than just safety.

There are occasions where we do have to get involved, where pride or fear of losing independence might influence an elderly person to choose unwisely. But that can be said for all of us. We all, on occasion, need advice as to the right choices to make in life.

Our prime minister is in the high-risk age group. He is making decisions for himself and for the whole country every single day. No one has suggested that his age should be a defining factor as to whether this role should go to him.

We all make decisions and take risks in life. It is part of normal living. No one wants to live in constant fear of the what-ifs. We all need to use common sense, and while it has been suggested to me that common sense is sometimes not that common, it is no different for someone 70 and older as it is for someone under 70.

Let’s look after the elderly. Let’s love them and respect them and remember that one day we will be them. We will not want someone dictating our every decision “just because we are old.”

The writer is a geriatric social worker based in Jerusalem.


Tags youth death aging
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by