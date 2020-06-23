The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Scientists support use of ultraviolet light to prevent COVID-19 spread

On this basis, the team argues that investing in such a technology in the form of a few billion dollars in UV-C sources can help protect billions of indoor workers worldwide.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 23, 2020 13:21
UV Light Bulb that may help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
UV Light Bulb that may help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Scientists from various universities around the world, in conjunction with Israel's Technion, have proposed a solution to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which will involve the use of ultraviolet light in indoor settings, according to press release on Tuesday from the university. 
Comprising a team of experts including Technion Professor Ido Kaminer, Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA) Prof. Javier García de Abajo at ICFO, ICREA Profs. Andreas Meyerhans (Universitat Pompeu Fabra) and Joan Rosell-Llompart (University Rovira i Virgili), together with Profs. Rufino Javier Hernández (University of the Basque Country), and Tilman Sanchez-Elsner (University of Southampton), the researchers are advocating for the use of ultraviolet light indoors as a "particularly efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable" for combating coronavirus.
Publishing their findings in ACS Nano, the scientists note that coronavirus transmission occurs via air droplets exhaled by infected individuals and inhaled by healthy individual, in addition to it being deposited on surfaces from exhalations or hand contact. 
Based on previous studies showing a stronger likelihood of virus transmission indoors, the scientists suggest that fluorescent lamps, microcavity plasmas, and LEDs inside ventilation systems can be effective at deactivating both airborne and surface-deposited strains of COVID-19.
On this basis, the team argues that investing in such a technology in the form of a few billion dollars in UV-C sources can help protect billions of indoor workers worldwide. 
Similarly, the deployment of UV light, according to the group, can lead to a return to routine activities such as working at the office, going to school attending entertainment events. 


Tags technology Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by