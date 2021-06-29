Study finds prior COVID infection does not impact female fertility

A previous COVID-19 infection does not lower the likelihood of successful fertility treatment in women, US News and World Report reported, despite growing concerns that the virus could affect female fertility. The study, which US News said was held at 11 clinics in Spain between May and June 2020, followed 46 women being treated with in vitro fertilization (IVF). The participants' hormone levels were measured before treatment, including anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH), which may be able to predict a woman's response to IVF. The report stated that researchers found no change in AMH levels prior to or following a COVID-19 infection. They noted that there was a slight decrease in AMH levels in women predicted to be normal responders to ovarian stimulation, but it was not enough to attribute the discrepancy to a COVID-19 infection. It was also noted in the report that the study does not give strong enough evidence for definitive health protocols, and still remains preliminary. On Monday, it was presented online at the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.
